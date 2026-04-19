1 dead after small plane crashes into Florida yard

A small plane crashed Sunday in the yard of a home near Tampa, Florida, killing one person, authorities said.

The crash sparked a fire on the property, and the residence itself "sustained some damage," said Sarah Andeara, the Pasco County public information officer, in a statement that CBS affiliate WTSP shared with CBS News. Pasco County includes the neighborhood of Wesley Chapel, where the incident happened.

A neighbor's ring camera footage showed a plume of smoke rising up from the yard where the plane crashed. Flames had been extinguished by 10:30 a.m. ET, said Andeara.

Christina Galbiati

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have confirmed they are investigating the incident. The NTSB will lead the probe and provide additional updates as they come.

After departing from Tampa North Aero Park on Sunday morning, the Cessna crashed at around 8:35 a.m. local time, "under unknown circumstances," according to statements from the NTSB and FAA. Only the pilot was on board.

The NTSB said one of its investigators was headed to the scene.

"Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation," the agency said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has access to surveillance video is encouraged to contact the NTSB.

The agency said local authorities are responsible for identifying the deceased and sharing any details about their identity with the public. It also said that, while still investigating the scene, "the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident." A preliminary report on what happened will be released within 30 days.