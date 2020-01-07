Puerto Rico residents fear aftershocks after deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake

Guánica, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico is under a state of emergency after it was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and millions are without power.

Many people are on edge, bracing for more aftershocks. Maria Quiñones Santiago was jolted awake Tuesday morning and said her home in Guánica was crushed. She told CBS News her home isn't safe so she plans to sleep in a parking lot.

A Puerto Rican flag hangs within rubble in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Carlos Giusti / AP

There have been over 900 tremors there since December 28, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network. The famous natural wonder on the coast, Punta Ventana, was destroyed by Monday's earthquake.

"It was like a horrible noise, basically you're like I don't know, like something exploded and then after that just everything started shaking. Between the shaking and everything breaking, I didn't know what was worse," said resident Samantha Cortez.

Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced is urging people to remain calm but remains vigilant. She said you can replace property, but you can't replace lives. But the governor acknowledged Tuesday that Puerto Rico does not have an earthquake preparedness plan. It's been just over two years since Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.