"Kids in cages" help J-Lo make powerful statement at Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage and delivered an unforgettable performance for Super Bowl 54 halftime show on Sunday. The stars used the platform to make subtle -- yet powerful-- statements impacting the Latinx community.

As Lopez was finishing her "Dance Again" hit, Hard Rock Stadium turned dark –– only to be brightened by her daughter Emme and other children who were caged in neon structures. While moving out of the cage, the younger Lopez began to sing the opening lyrics of "Let's Get Loud" and cameras focused on kids with sweaters that had U.S. flags on them.

Many on social media believed it was a call for attention at President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which split up hundreds of parents and children at the border. Some of the children that were separated from their families were housed in what were described as cages at detention centers.

I saw it. Did you? Putting kids in cages to “Let’s Get Loud”. JLO and Shakira. Well played. Bravo.#HalftimeShow — YS (@NYinLA2121) February 3, 2020

Lopez emerged with a two-sided coat that showed the American and Puerto Rican flags, screaming out "Latinos!" She then joined Emme in singing her song while her daughter kept repeating "Born in the U.S.A." For viewers, including CBS News correspondent David Begnaud, this act was interpreted as a reminder that Puerto Rico is part of the United States.

With ''Born in the USA' playing in the background, JLo rocked the Puerto Rican flag at the world's most watched TV event of the year

📷: Jose De Jesus/Twitter pic.twitter.com/ImSsoPRXrc — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 3, 2020

Rocking the Puerto Rican flag while singing “Born in the USA.” A good reminder for those who sometimes need it, that Puerto Rico is part of the United States. cc: @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/QWvCBJHQjZ — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) February 3, 2020

Puerto Rico is recovering after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit on December 28, kicking off a series of seismic events on the island. More than 2,000 tremors have occurred since the original quake, leaving the island's three million people in fear, and wanting for aid.

Puerto Ricans were waiting to see if Mr. Trump would sign a major disaster declaration to authorize the much needed aid. Nine days after Vázquez submitted the request, the president signed the declaration. One day prior, the Trump administration released $8.2 billion in heavily restricted aid to the island.