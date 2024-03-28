New Pope Leo XIV honored by Trump: "What excitement"
Robert Francis Prevost, who was born in Chicago and attended Villanova University, was elected as the new pope on Thursday and chose Leo XIV as his papal name.
The pope's name helps indicate what direction he wants to take the church.
Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost, who will take the name Pope Leo XIV, was elected as the new leader of the Catholic Church. Leo, 69, was chosen on Day 2 of the papal conclave and is the first pontiff ever from the United States. Norah O'Donnell and Maurice DuBois anchored a CBS News special report.
A majority of Catholics look to the Pope and the Church's teachings for difficult moral questions.
American Catholics who traveled to Rome spoke to "CBS Mornings" about what they want the next pope to represent as they prepare to witness history.
A U.S. bishop thought it was unlikely that Catholic cardinals would break with more than two centuries of precedent to pick a pope from the states, but it has happened.
Should the Catholic Church welcome gay families? Should it welcome women at the altar? As 133 cardinals prepare for the 2025 conclave, they will decide.
As white smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel, two historic Roman tailoring houses have already prepared custom cassocks for the next pope.
A priest who went to seminary school with the newly elected American pontiff remembers him as intelligent and compassionate. CBS News Chicago's Sabrina Franza sat down with Father Mark Francis to learn more about Pope Leo XIV.
Anthea Butler, chair of the Department of Religious Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, and CBS News papal contributor Candida Moss discuss the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff born in the United States.
On Thursday, Catholic cardinals elected American Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new pope, Leo XIV. Michael Sean Winters, columnist at the Catholic Reporter, and Candida Moss, CBS News papal contributor, join with analysis.
CBS News special correspondent Norah O'Donnell shares her thoughts on the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the United States.
CBS News Chicago's Suzanne Le Mignot has reaction to the election of Pope Leo XIV, an American born in the Windy City.