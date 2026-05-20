Texas Democrat Maureen Galindo under fire after saying she'd make ICE jail a "prison for American Zionists"

A Democratic House candidate in Texas is facing widespread condemnation and accusations of antisemitism from both parties for comments she posted on social media, including a pledge to turn an immigration detention facility into a "prison for American Zionists" if elected — drawing allegations from top Democrats that her campaign may be backed by conservative groups.

Maureen Galindo is running against Johnny Garcia in next week's Democratic primary for Texas' 35th Congressional District, which covers parts of San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Republicans are angling to pick up the seat, which is currently held by a Democrat but was made much more favorable to the GOP in Texas' redistricting effort last summer.

In an Instagram post last week, Galindo wrote that she will "turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking. (It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles which will probably be most of the Zionists)."

Galindo wrote in the same post — referring to herself in the third person — that "when Maureen gets into Congress, she'll write legislation so that all Zionism and support of Zionism is undoubtedly Anti-Semitic, since it's Zionists harming the Semites."

Her social media feed also includes attacks on "billionaire Zionists," and a suggestion that "Zionist associated candidates and politicians" deserve "treason trials."

Galindo has denied that she is antisemitic, instead saying she is opposed to "Zionist Jews."

The comments have drawn stiff criticism from Texas Democrats, with Garcia calling them "conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric" and gubernatorial candidate James Talarico telling the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that he would not campaign with Galindo.

Republican Carlos De La Cruz, who is facing off against state Rep. John Lujan in the GOP primary, wrote on X: "This rhetoric is disgusting and has no place in Texas."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement that Galindo's comments were "extremely dangerous" and "vile," and have "no place in Democratic politics."

Many Democrats have also alleged that Galindo has been propped up by conservative funders. They point to Lead Left PAC, a political action committee founded less than a month ago that has reported more than $800,000 in pro-Galindo and anti-Garcia spending, according to recent Federal Election Commission filings.

Lead Left PAC identifies itself as an anti-Trump organization, and its donors are not public. But Punchbowl News reported earlier this month that its website contained metadata linking it to WinRed, a digital fundraising platform used by Republican candidates and GOP-aligned groups. The New York Times also raised questions about whether Lead Left PAC is linked to Republicans. (CBS News has not independently confirmed that reporting.)

"House Republican leadership must immediately cease propping up this antisemitic candidacy, pull spending in the race and forcefully condemn these comments," Jeffries and DelBene said in their statement condemning Galindo's comments.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called Galindo's comments "bigoted garbage and antisemitism" — and wrote in a post on X that "the donors behind the Republican super PAC funding her should be exposed."

Asked about allegations that Republicans have backed Galindo, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Wednesday: "Of course not. I didn't even know this person existed."

"I don't know anything about it, except that these crazy comments surfaced yesterday, and a number of people sent it to me, and I thought this is a perfect example of where the Democratic Party is going," he said. "We say all the time: This is not your father's Democratic Party."

Both Democratic and Republican operatives are frequently accused of intervening in each other's primaries, aiming to prop up fringe candidates they view as easier to defeat.

CBS News has reached out to Galinda's campaign and to Lead Left PAC for comment.

Galindo, a sex therapist, and Garcia, a former sheriff's deputy, advanced to next week's Democratic primary runoff after no candidate won 50% of the vote in the initial round of the primaries. The Republican runoff candidates are De La Cruz, a small business owner and Air Force veteran, and Lujan, a state lawmaker and former sheriff's deputy.

President Trump and Johnson have endorsed De La Cruz, whose sister currently represents another U.S. House district.

The 35th District is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Greg Casar, but Texas' redistricting campaign dramatically changed the district's boundaries, transforming it from a deep-blue seat that stretches from Austin to San Antonio to a red seat that juts south and west of San Antonio. Casar is this year's Democratic nominee in the Austin-area 37th District.