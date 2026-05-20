Prosecturors allege daycare owner charged with fraud tried to flee country days after closing center

New fraud charges were unsealed Wednesday against a Minnesota daycare owner who prosecutors allege tried to flee the country just two days after shutting the center down.

Federal prosecutors say Future Leaders Early Learning — a site sponsored by Feeding Our Future — pretended to feed kids during the pandemic but pocketed the money instead.

Fahima Mahamud, the daycare's owner, was also charged Wednesday with stealing taxpayer money meant to help families afford childcare in 2020 and 2021.

But it wasn't until this February that Mahamud notified the state it was closing. That same day, prosecutors say she booked a flight to London.

Fahima Mahamud U.S. Attorney's Office

The Future Leaders Early Learning Center was one of the Minneapolis daycares featured in a viral video by a conservative YouTuber in December. Then in April, 20-plus Minnesota daycares and autism centers were raided by federal agents. It's unclear if Future Leaders Early Learning Center was one of them.

Court documents filed Wednesday also allege Mahamud submitted thousands of claims to Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program, collecting more than $4.5 million in reimbursements.

Mahamud is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States on top of the wire fraud charges for Feeding Our Future. She's on house arrest right now.

So far, nearly 100 people have been charged in the Feeding Our Future scheme, which stole about $250 million.