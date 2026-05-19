Beanie Feldstein feels "so lucky" to become a parent soon and reveals sex of her baby

TV, film and Broadway star Beanie Feldstein revealed on "CBS Mornings" that she and her wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts are expecting a baby girl.

"It's a girl baby," she announced on Tuesday when "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King asked about photos showing the couple dressed in pink. Feldstein said her baby will be the first granddaughter of the family. Her brother, actor Jonah Hill, is a father to two boys.

The 32-year-old, who became an aunt when she was 13, said she feels "so lucky" to become a parent soon and thinks "you learn so much from watching everyone in your family parent."

Feldstein said she used to nanny and work with kids, but as a soon-to-be mom she's most looking forward to "the way that … a child reaches for their parent in a different way than their caretaker of another sort."

"I'm so honored to be one of the two people she reaches for."

The expectant mother is also releasing her first children's book, "Teeny and Tillie," which focuses on the power of friendship.

"At the beginning we are so in charge of where they go and what they do and how their day is structured, and then all of a sudden their first real choices in life is like who am I going to spend my time with, who am I going to talk to on the playground, who am I going down the slide with," Feldstein said.

"Friendship is so powerful. Even just talking to one person can lead to a lifelong friendship and that's the story I wanted to tell."