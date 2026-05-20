Colorado Democratic Party censures Gov. Jared Polis after he commutes Tina Peters' sentence

Gov. Jared Polis says a petition by hundreds of Democrats calling for him to be censored is politically motivated.

The petition is in response to Polis' decision to commute the sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The judge gave her nearly 9 years for her role in tampering with election equipment to prove unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

Polis cut the sentence in half. Peters could be paroled as early as June 1.

Gov. Jared Polis CBS

"My goal is to make the right decision with the information I have and that's exactly what I did in this case," Polis said. "I think the fact this has seemingly become so partisan shows the problem with this case, frankly. No case should be viewed from a partisan lens. Each case is about an individual and the crime they committed."

The governor says he looked at other cases of corruption by public officials and none of them had sentences as steep as Peters.

"In nearly every case we saw probation, we saw 6 months."

Peters sentence, he says, was based too much on what she said rather than what she did. The appellate court raised the same concern.

"Clearly, her free speech -- however much we disagree with it -- was used as a factor in that sentencing," Polis said.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubenstein disagrees.

"This was not just a one act. This was a months-long pattern of deception to try to violate every security protocol we had as the person we entrusted specifically for that," he said.

Rubenstein says Peters could have received 20 years. He notes even Polis's own clemency board recommended against commutation.

Polis says he considered input from thousands of Coloradans and made his decision based on what he thought was right.

"I approach all these decisions with great humility and a very objective way looking at the data, of course," he said.

Rubenstein says Polis ignored the advice of everyone closely involved in the case.

"That's not humility, that's arrogance -- to believe that your judgment should substitute those others because you think they're wrong and you think you're smarter than them."

The Democrats who are asking the Colorado Democratic Party to censure the governor say his conduct is inconsistent with the party's mission which includes leading the battle for democracy. Polis insists he is doing exactly that.

"It's caught up in the zeitgeist of the partisan divide which is a horrific thing that rips my heart apart, this divide that's facing this country and our state. And I really hope that doesn't impugn each individual sense of justice, whether they're Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative. We need to make sure that you're punished based on the crime regardless of your beliefs," Polis said.

Tina Peters David Zalubowski / AP

Rubenstein says he wouldn't have protested a four-and-a-half-year sentence for Peters had it come from the judge, who presided over years of litigation, is from Mesa County, and understands the impact Peters actions have had on the community.

The governor says he didn't talk to Peters before making his decision, but he noted she apologized for her actions and took accountability in her clemency request.

Rubenstein wonders how long her remorse will hold up. He says she has until Friday to appeal her conviction to the Colorado Supreme Court.

The central committee of the state Democratic party held a vote Wednesday night on whether to censure Polis. A censure temporarily bars him from speaking or participating in party sponsored events.

The committee voted 89.8% to approve the censure.