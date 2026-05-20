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Vanessa Trump announces breast cancer diagnosis

By
Melissa Gaffney
Deputy Managing Editor
Melissa Gaffney is a deputy managing editor for CBSNews.com.
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Melissa Gaffney

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Vanessa Trump announced Wednesday that she has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," she wrote on social media, thanking her doctors "for performing a procedure earlier this week on me."

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," Trump said. "Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express." 

"I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery," she added. 

TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v JUP
Vanessa Trump at a match between Jupiter Links and The Bay Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 3, 2026. Rich Storry/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images

Trump, 48, was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years. They share five children together. The couple announced their separation in March 2018. 

In March 2025, golfer Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, posting photos of the pair at the time.

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