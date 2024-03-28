Watch Pope Francis' final public appearance on Easter Sunday
Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, one day before his death Monday morning.
Vice President JD Vance said he was "happy to see him yesterday," though he noted that Pope Francis "was obviously very ill."
Carlos Acutis is set to become the first millennial saint. His canonization was moved to next Sunday in St. Peter's Square after the death of Pope Francis.
Pope Francis had expressed the desire to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, a fifth-century church in Rome.
President Trump released a statement after the Vatican announced Pope Francis' death on Monday.
The death of Pope Francis initiates a centuries-old process of rituals and traditions culminating with a conclave to choose his successor.
Former President Joe Biden, who is Catholic, said Pope Francis was "unlike any who came before him," adding that "I am better for having known him."
Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, read the announcement of Pope Francis' death at age 88. Read the full text here.
Here are some important dates in the life of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who became Pope Francis in 2013 and died on Monday.
Pope Francis died Monday at the age of 88. As tributes pour in from around the world, the Vatican faces a transition.
A longtime Vatican correspondent shares his insights on the legacy of Pope Francis, a populist leader who sought to bring the Church closer to the people.
Pope Francis made it his mission to change the perception of the Catholic Church around the world.
Since his release from the hospital nearly a month ago, Pope Francis has been slowly returning to work and has made several Sunday appearances at St. Peter's Square,
The meeting came after Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, met Saturday with the Vatican's No. 2 official amid tensions for the Trump administration's crackdown on migrants.
The Argentinian pope is entering his fourth week of convalescence during which doctors have advised him to avoid crowds.
The 88-year-old Pope Francis lifted his hands to wave to the crowd, who stood and applauded, as he was rolled to the front of the altar in St. Peter's Square.
The head of Pope Francis' medical team says there was a crisis during the pontiff's battle with pneumonia so dire, they considered "whether to stop and let him go."
The 88-year-old made his first public appearance in five weeks at the hospital on Sunday after surviving a life-threatening bout of pneumonia.
The Vatican said Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized since Feb. 14, was participating in the celebration of the Mass with other priests.
Pope Francis entered the fifth week of hospital treatment for double pneumonia on Saturday.
The Mass at St. Peter's Basilica came a day after the Argentine marked 12 years since he was elected.
Pope Francis issued a message thanking volunteers for the "miracle of tenderness" they offer the sick as he continues to recover from double pneumonia.
The 88-year-old pope has remained stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels in his blood for several days, doctors said.
Pope Francis, 88, has been in a Rome hospital for 3 weeks, but he was well enough as he recovers from pneumonia to record a first message for his supporters.
Other than Pope Francis, these are the most powerful people at the Vatican.
Pope Francis' legacy includes his efforts to keep the Catholic Church accountable amid a period of sexual abuse scandals among the clergy. Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori joined CBS News with more on how the pontiff fought to transform the church and define his legacy.