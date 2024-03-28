David Hyde Pierce in "Pirates! The Penzance Musical"

"Frasier" star David Hyde Pierce is back on the Broadway stage in "Pirates! The Penzance Musical," a jazzy re-working of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic, transplanted to New Orleans. The former aspiring concert pianist talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about the thread that Gilbert & Sullivan has run throughout his life. He also talks about his comedy influences, and what it means to him to make people laugh.