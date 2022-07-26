Man who recovered from monkeypox describes "excruciating pain" from lesions
Matt Ford said he was prescribed narcotic painkillers to sleep at night as his tortuous lesions multiplied.
The World Health Organization says the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.
One case is in an infant who is a California resident and another is in a toddler who is not a U.S. resident, the CDC said.
Sexual health clinics are scrambling to properly track, test and treat hundreds of monkeypox patients. So far, it isn't going well.
The CDC expects cases will continue to climb through at least August.
Health officials ordered nearly 7 million doses but most of those are not expected to arrive for months.
The U.S. has tallied at least 1,470 cases in the monkeypox outbreak so far.
Some public health experts see in the response to monkeypox a repeat of mistakes that the government made in combating COVID-19.
The agency said nine additional countries had reported cases.
U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus.
More than 4,700 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide, with more than 300 in the U.S. Here's what you need to know now.
There was such high demand from New Yorkers wanting the shots that the city had to close its vaccination clinic to walk-ins.
More than 3,300 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed to date in 42 countries where the virus hasn't been typically seen.
British health officials will start offering vaccines to men who are at higher risk of catching monkeypox in an effort to curb the outbreak.
The global health agency has already said the virus can be transmitted through close physical contact. Officials and patients caution against stigmatizing any group.
Federal health officials released new details Friday on the monkeypox outbreak, which has risen to at least 23 cases in the U.S. and hundreds around the world.
More than 430 cases of monkeypox have been identified worldwide since the beginning of the month.
Health officials are responding to at least 13 monkeypox cases identified in eight different states.
EU officials aren't sounding alarms about widespread epidemics, but they are urging countries to check vaccine supplies, and in some cases, offering them as a precaution.
World Health Organization has recorded more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries including Britain, Spain, Israel, France, Switzerland, Australia and the U.S.
As the CDC confirms a case in Boston, Dr. Jon LaPook discusses why the potentially fatal disease, now found in 12 countries outside Africa, is being taken seriously by public health officials.
At a Tokyo news conference, he also said he doesn't think a recession is inevitable in the U.S. and there's no need for strict anti-monkeypox quarantine measures.
"They haven't told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about," the president said.
At least one case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the U.S.
Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that they have confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus.
Prior infections make clear answers tricky. Currently, the CDC estimates the BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants make up 95% of COVID cases in the U.S.
They fight to eliminate disease, reduce workplace injuries, and ensure clean water and better sanitation, yet public health workers trying to keep us safe face a lack of infrastructure and funding, and are even targeted with hate mail from the public just for doing their job.
Workers on the frontlines of public health have a lot on their plate, from eliminating disease, reducing workplace injuries, and ensuring clean water and better sanitation, to keeping our food safe to eat. But a patchwork of reporting systems across the country isn't always effective, and public health officials – under-funded and short-staffed – face the added hazard of hate mail from the public just for doing their job. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook reports on a "brain drain" that threatens our nation's health security.
Dr. Karen Onel, pediatric rheumatology chief, explains symptoms of stiffness and joint swelling to look for in children.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told "CBS Saturday Morning" that the president "continues to improve."
