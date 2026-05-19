Live updating Pennsylvania 2026 primary election results for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. House

Pennsylvania voters went to the polls on Tuesday, casting their votes for Republican and Democratic candidates in congressional, gubernatorial and local races.

Pennsylvania has closed primaries, which means only people registered as Democrats or Republicans can vote in their respective parties' elections. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m., though people in line before then will be able to vote.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in his primary, as is Republican Stacy Garrity, who is the state treasurer. It sets up an expensive race for governor. In the first three months of the year, Shapiro's campaign outraised Garrity's 10 to 1.

While Lt. Gov. Austin Davis is running unopposed, Garrity has endorsed Jason Richey to be her running mate over John Ventre.

U.S. House of Representatives races are also on the ballot. Notably, Philadelphia's 3rd Congressional District is wide open for the first time in nearly 10 years after Rep. Dwight Evans announced he's not seeking re-election, but it's a crowded field.

In the Pittsburgh area, Democratic Rep. Summer Lee is running for her third term against Will Parker, with the winner facing off against James Hayes, who is running unopposed. And in the 17th Congressional District, Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy and local business manager Jesse James Vodvarka are on the Republican ballot to challenge Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Voters will also cast their ballots in elections for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and state Senate. Pennsylvania currently has a divided state Legislature, with Democrats controlling the House and Republicans controlling the Senate.

You can see the results below as they come in.

Pennsylvania governor primary results

Pennsylvania lieutenant governor primary results

Pennsylvania House District 1 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 2 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 3 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 4 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 5 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 6 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 7 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 8 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 9 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 10 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 11 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 12 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 13 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 14 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 15 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 16 primary results

Pennsylvania House District 17 primary results