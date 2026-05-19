Iran stages mass weddings for couples said to have volunteered for "self-sacrifice" in war with U.S.

Iranian authorities held mass public weddings in Tehran for couples said to have signed up to a state-sponsored scheme declaring their readiness to sacrifice their lives in the war with the U.S. and Israel.

The ceremonies conducted late on Monday involved hundreds of couples in several major squares in the capital, including more than 100 in the vast Imam Hossein square in central Tehran, according to reports in Iranian media.

They were broadcast on state TV in a bid to boost wartime morale, with President Trump repeatedly threatening new military action against Iran amid a shaky ceasefire which halted the fighting that began with a massive wave of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28.

Those involved had signed up, according to Iranian state media, for the so-called "self-sacrifice" scheme, for which people pledged to put their lives on the line in the war by, for example, forming human chains outside power stations.

Iranian authorities say millions of people, including top figures such as speaker of parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and President Masoud Pezeshkian, have put their names forward.

It is part of a wider campaign by the regime to show national unity and readiness, and Monday also saw tents pop up on various Tehran squares where members of the military were offering tutorials on basic firearms use.

For the wedding, couples arrived at the Imam Hossein square in military jeeps with mounted machine guns and were married on a stage in a ceremony presided over by a cleric, AFP images showed.

A couple is carried on a pink-painted, flower-decorated military vehicle during a mass wedding ceremony for Self-Sacrificing Couples, organized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in southern Tehran, Iran, on May 18, 2026. The term 'Self-sacrificing,' or Jan-fada, refers to individuals who are prepared to take up arms and sacrifice their lives to defend the Islamic Republic in the event of a military attack. Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Getty

The stage was festooned with balloons and a giant image of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has yet to appear in public since being elevated to the position after the killing of his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war.

"Certainly, the country is at war, but young people also have the right to marry," one young woman in a white Islamic bridal dress, who was not named, said beside her groom in video published by the Mehr news agency.

A man in a dark suit, beside his bride-to-be, said they were happy the occasion marked the anniversary of the marriage of Imam Ali, revered by Iran's majority Shiite Muslims, to Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Mohammed.

"We received their blessings. Furthermore, we came to offer our best wishes to the people in the streets," he said.

Couples sit beneath an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) badge beside an armed military vehicle during a mass wedding ceremony for "Self-Sacrificing Couples," organized by the IRGC in southern Tehran, Iran, May 18, 2026. The term 'Self-sacrificing,' known as Jan-fada, refers to individuals who express readiness to defend and protect the Islamic Republic in the event of a military conflict. Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Getty

Mehr said 110 couples had taken part in the Imam Hossein square ceremony alone. AFP images showed crowds of well-wishers clasping roses and watching on.

Since the start of the war, Iranian authorities have held major pro-government gatherings almost daily in a bid to highlight popular mobilization amid the conflict.