Hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrives in Netherlands

Rotterdam, Netherlands — The cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak has docked at the Dutch port of Rotterdam for disinfection, wrapping up a troubled journey that put international health authorities on alert.

The MV Hondius was carrying 25 crew members and two medical personnel as it reached Rotterdam on Monday morning, after all the passengers disembarked elsewhere. According to the ship's operator Oceanwide Expeditions, no one on board is experiencing any symptoms.

Occupants were seen wearing masks on the deck as the boat was escorted through the port by a tug boat and a Dutch police boat. Authorities said the crew would enter immediate quarantine.

The cruise ship MV Hondius docks on May 18, 2026 at the Port of Rotterdam to be disinfected following the recent hantavirus outbreak onboard. Omar Havana / Getty Images

During the outbreak, three passengers who had been aboard the ship died, including a Dutch couple who health officials believe were the first exposed to the virus, while visiting South America.

The MV Hondius has spent the past six days sailing from the Canary Islands, where the remaining passengers were escorted off the vessel by personnel in full-body protective gear and boarded flights to more than 20 countries to enter quarantine.

The outbreak on the ship has reached at least 11 cases, nine of which have been confirmed.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said one of the four Canadians in isolation after leaving the ship tested positive Sunday and it would share information on the case with the World Health Organization.

Crew members who are unable to return home will be quarantined in the Netherlands, the Dutch health ministry said last week. Some two dozen passengers and crew are already in quarantine in the Netherlands after arriving in the country on a series of flights over the previous two weeks.

Eighteen Americans are currently under observation at specialized healthcare facilities in the United States designed to treat people with dangerous infectious diseases.

The World Health Organization has stressed that the outbreak wasn't a repeat of COVID and that the contagion was very rare.

The outbreak was the first known to have occurred on a cruise ship.

However, the virus has an incubation period of several weeks, meaning more cases from the ship's occupants could emerge in the future, Tedros warned.

After everyone on board has disembarked, the ship will be decontaminated based on Dutch public health guidelines. "Personal protective measures are being taken to ensure that the cleaners do not need to quarantine after the cleaning," the health ministry said in a letter to the Dutch parliament last week.

Public health officials will inspect the vessel before it is allowed to sail again.

The Dutch company that owns the cruise ship said it doesn't foresee any changes to its operations. It has an Arctic cruise setting sail from Keflavik, Iceland, on May 29.

France's Pasteur Institute said on Saturday it has fully sequenced the Andes virus detected in a French passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship and found that it matched viruses already known in South America, with no evidence so far of new characteristics that would make it more transmissible or more dangerous.