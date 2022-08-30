Texas confirms first death of a U.S. monkeypox patient who was "severely immunocompromised"

First U.S. death of patient with monkeypox reported in Texas

First U.S. death reported in monkeypox patient

Health officials in Texas announced they are investigating what role monkeypox may have played in the death of a patient diagnosed with the infection, who was immunocompromised and had "various severe illnesses."

The death marks the first publicly announced in the U.S. so far during the current outbreak. At least 15 deaths have been reported around the world.

An autopsy is ongoing, local officials in Texas' Harris County said, and is expected to be "available in the next few weeks."

As of Monday, more than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported nationwide. Texas has 1,604 total infections, the fourth-most of any state.

