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Janelle Stelson to face GOP Rep. Scott Perry in rematch in competitive Pennsylvania district, CBS News projects

By
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
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Caitlin Yilek

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Former TV news anchor Janelle Stelson will face Republican Rep. Scott Perry in a rematch in November after CBS News projected that she won the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Stelson narrowly lost to Perry in 2024 by about 5,000 votes in the district that covers Harrisburg, York and the surrounding areas. 

The district is one of three in the state that the Cook Political Report has rated a toss up. All three are held by Republicans, who are trying to hang on to their House majority in the midterm elections, when the party of the incumbent president has historically lost seats in the lower chamber. 

Stelson beat Dauphin County Commissioner Justin Douglas to win the Democratic nomination. Stelson had the backing of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. 

Perry, the former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has served in Congress since 2013, when he was first elected in Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District. Court-ordered redistricting in 2018 made Perry's new district more competitive. 

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