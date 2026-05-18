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U.S. announces Ebola-related travel restrictions amid outbreak in Congo, Uganda

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Alex Sundby
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Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
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The Trump administration announced Monday it's restricting people who don't have U.S. passports from entering the country if they have been in three African nations recently affected by the Ebola outbreak.

People without U.S. passports who have traveled to Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the past three weeks will be restricted from entering the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced.

The CDC also said the U.S. would enhance public health screening for people traveling from areas affected by the outbreak, among other measures.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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