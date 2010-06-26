Elliot Rodger and the Santa Barbara shootings
Complete CBS News coverage of the perpetrator and victims of the tragic killings near UCSB
Man practiced "silent kill" before Calif. rampage
A sheriff's report provides new details on how Elliot Rodger researched, prepared for and carried out a serious of deadly attacks on May 23, 2014
Parents of Santa Barbara victims speak out
A month after a young man went on a deadly rampage at the University of California, Santa Barbara, the parents of two of the victims, George Chen and David Wang, spoke to CBS News about their loss. Ben Tracy reports.
After Santa Barbara: Remembering the victims
The grieving parents of three of the victims - David Wang, George Chen and James Hong - share memories of their sons
Photos show meeting between fathers of Santa Barbara gunman, victim
Father of college student gunned down in Santa Barbara mass killings met with the father of the gunman on June 1
Fathers on both sides of UC Santa Barbara rampage come together
Richard Martinez, whose son Christopher was murdered during the UC Santa Barbara shooting massacre, sat down with Peter Rodger, the father of the gunman. Martinez hopes the incident will shed light on the need for stricter gun laws. Norah O'Donnell reports.
Elliot Rodger's father, victim's dad meet
Richard Martinez, who spoke out strongly for stronger gun laws after his son was shot dead, says he and Peter Rodger will now work together
Cops knew about Santa Barbara attacker's videos, but didn't watch them
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Dept. says police were aware Elliot Rodger had posted disturbing videos prior to welfare check, but had not viewed them
Family friend of Santa Barbara shooter: He was the loneliest person I ever met
Days after Elliot Rodger's shooting massacre at UC Santa Barbara, his parents remain in seclusion. Rodger's longtime family friend, Simon Astaire, said they knew he needed help despite no prior displays of violence. John Blackstone reports.
Family friend of UCSB shooter: "He was the loneliest person I had ever seen"
"He was a boy that was unbearably removed," Simon Astaire says of the 22-year-old responsible for killing 6 in deadly rampage
Gun law proposed in Calif. in wake of rampage
Measure would create restraining order limiting gun ownership by the mentally ill; another bill would guide cops in dealing with them
Thousands gather to remember slain students
"Don't lose sight of the lives we've lost," says UC President Janet Napolitano as victim's father urges mourners to call for tougher gun laws
UC Santa Barbara student body president: "We will mourn together"
Thousands of people attended a memorial service at UC Santa Barbara to honor and remember the victims of the mass killing that left six UCSB students dead and 13 other people injured.
Rampage in California came despite warnings on YouTube
Elliot Rodger threatened to kill in his online video; so why wasn't he stopped?
Utah football player named in killer's manifesto
Santa Barbara shooter Elliot Rodger said he came to hate childhood friend for being "popular with the pretty girls" in middle school
Santa Barbara students mourn shooting victims
It was a day of hugs and tears around the campus of University of California, Santa Barbara. Students visited a memorial in front of the Tri Delta sorority, where two women were killed in Friday's shooting rampage, while the college’s student body president is set to address her fellow students at a planned memorial service. Danielle Nottingham reports.
Santa Barbara rampage victims remembered
Victims included killer's three roommates who had planned to move out, two sorority sisters and a "really great kid"
Santa Barbara shooting victims' parents speak out
Kelly Wang and Johnny Chen, parents of George Chen - one of the victims of Elliot Rodger's shooting spree in Isla Vista, California - added their names in chalk to the memorial that stands in honor of their son and his friends James Hong and David Wong and spoke about their grief.
Mass murderers are nearly impossible to predict
"We can point to all the warning signs we missed. But they're yellow flags. They're not red flags until blood is spilled," expert says
Cops had contact with Santa Barbara shooter three times in last year
Police had three run-ins with Elliot Rodger three times over the last year, but Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley says there was nothing in those incidents, or a series of Internet videos, that signaled the 22-year-old was planning to kill. Danielle Nottingham reports.
Santa Barbara mourns victims of shooting rampage
Friends and family came together at makeshift memorials in Santa Barbara, California, to mourn the victims of the shooting rampage carried out by Elliot Rodger. All six victims were University of California, Santa Barbara students. Ben Tracy reports.
How was Elliot Rodger able to purchase weapons?
Elliot Rodger had a history of mental problems but had never been judged to be a danger or legally committed for treatment, so he passed the necessary background checks to purchase weapons. Bob Orr reports.
Mental illness in spotlight after UC Santa Barbara rampage
Details of the perpetrator's mental health history raise questions about how to assess the risk of violence
Elliot Rodger's family was en route to intervene at time of rampage
Therapist of Santa Barbara killer had warned his parents of his plans, and they contacted authorities and were driving to him, but it was too late
Despite warning signs, cops saw no threat in Elliot Rodger
Sheriff's deputies visited Rodger three times in 10 months, but he still amassed a legal arsenal and laid out a careful plan for his slaughter
Santa Barbara mourns victims of shooting rampage
Police say 22-year-old Elliot Rodger went on a murder rampage before taking his own life in the college town
