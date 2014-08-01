Digital Family Life
CBS News explores how technology is changing the way today's families live, work and play
Latest
-
Kids need free time, not screen time, this summer
Overscheduling isn't good for children, especially on summer break, pediatricians say
-
High-tech sensors help kids keep eye on aging parents
Smart home devices give older adults a way to stay safe at home, while giving their children peace of mind
-
One-third of kids use touchscreens by age one
New research finds many kids are digitally literate before they can even talk, and toddlers are spending an hour a day on devices
-
Should parents snoop on their kids online?
With new tools available to monitor everything kids do, parents face new choices about how far to go to keep them safe
-
Keeping "smart homes" safe from hackers
Experts weigh in on what needs to be done to make smart home technology safe and secure
-
Keep your "smart home" from being hacked
Smart home technology can let homeowners network together entertainment, security, environmental control, and other systems into a completely automated home. But there are a few things you need to know before you make your smartphone the key to your smart home.
-
Kids with cell phones: How young is too young?
Some cellular carriers are marketing to children as young as five
-
Kids with cell phones: How young is too young?
Some cellular carriers are marketing to children as young as five. Lindsey Boerma reports.
-
Is your cloud-based storage at risk of being hacked?
After a hacker broke into celebrities' cloud-base storage systems online, it leaves many Americans wondering if they could be at risk too. CNET.com's senior editor Dan Ackerman joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss.
-
New tech helps parents keep teen drivers safe
Ford MyKey, GM Family Link and other options let parents set limits and track their teens on the road
-
How new tech could help parents keep teen drivers safe
A wave of new gadgets, apps and features offer parents some control when their kids are behind the wheel. Alexander Trowbridge reports.
-
OpenTable reservation app pushes digital wallet movement forward
With OpenTable, you can use your phone to make a reservation and pay for your meal. Dan Ackerman, senior editor at CNET.com, discusses this latest advancement in restaurant apps.
-
New tech helps kids, parents fight cyber-bullies
New apps offer some high-tech solutions to the problem of bullying on social media
-
Teens use the power of tech to fight cyber-bullies
A growing number of teenagers say they've been bullied online. But now new technology is empowering kids, parents and schools to fight back against cyber-bullies. CBS News' Naomi Choy Smith reports.
-
New app lets you turn credit cards on and off
Following over $11 billion of fraud in just 2012, a new app allows you to fight back against credit card thieves. Tim Stevens, editor-at-large for CNET.com, joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to talk about the app.
-
Medical apps let doctors diagnose by smartphone
One million people had virtual appointments last year on medical consultation apps; but there are concerns about replacing in-person doctor visitors
-
Distracted teen drivers often on cellphone with parent
Talking or texting while driving is a major concern, and parents may be setting a bad example
-
High-tech solutions to car safety for teens
Technology can contribute to distracted driving, but these tech tools might actually make teen drivers safer
-
Internet of Things not secure, researchers warn
Many Internet-connected devices and home appliances could leave users exposed to hackers, researchers say
-
Target introduces image-recognition shopping app
Image-recognition technology has improved, and retailers are looking for new ways to improve sales
-
Coming in 2015: "World's first family robot"
The robots are taking over -- and this one could be in your home by next December
-
The $5 million cooler
A cooler with built-in blender, Bluetooth and more becomes a Kickstarter sensation, giving new meaning to the word "cool"
-
Kid-friendly wearables ease parents' minds
Wearable devices can help parents keep track of wandering kids
-
Kids still getting too much screen time
Three-quarters of children aged 12 to 15 spend more than the recommended amount of time watching TV and using a computer each day
-
Wearable tech for pets? Devices are not just for humans
Data from wearables could help humans take care of their beloved pets
