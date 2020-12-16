Live Updates: D.C. locks down as inauguration events kick off
The nation's capital is locking down the weekend before President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration.
CBS News' Jeff Pegues reports from Washington on the ramp-up of security ahead of Inauguration Day.
The former prosecutor, California attorney general, U.S. senator and soon-to-be vice president talks with Jane Pauley about her role in this unique moment in history, and looks back at the many "firsts" of her career.
With this week's inauguration of the 46th President of the United States coming on the heels of a murderous attack on the U.S. Capitol by insurrectionists, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin looks at the increased security preparations for when Joe Biden takes the oath of office.
While the swearing-in of our 46th President represents a grand re-opening of the American Experiment, it comes as old grudges imperil the traditions of renewal, and the unthinkable – insurrection – became possible in the United States.
For the first time in 152 years, the incoming and departing presidents won't be together during an inauguration. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reflects on the crucial role presidential inaugurations have in the stability of our nation.
With just four days left in his presidency, President Trump is considering a final military sendoff on the morning of Biden's inauguration. Meanwhile, the Senate is preparing for his impeachment trial. Nikole Killion has more.
Senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and former national security director Douglas Ollivant joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss what security threats the government is watching out for ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference at the Capitol Visitor Center on Friday, two days after the House voted to impeach President Trump for a second time. Watch her remarks.
The Department of Justice's inspector general is opening an investigation into law enforcement's preparation and response to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The investigation comes as law enforcement officials ramp up security in the nation's capital amid growing threats of violence between now and Inauguration Day. CBS News' Natalie Brand has the latest from Capitol Hill.
Officials are asking cities around the country to participate by illuminating buildings and ringing church bells during the ceremony.
"We have to have more security than the intelligence might warrant. I think in this case, redundancy might be necessary," she said.
Federal law enforcement is facing severe backlash over its lack of preparation ahead of the January 6 riot at the Capitol. Now, just a week after the deadly attack, 20,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to Washington to secure the Capitol. The response comes as federal officials warn the "success" of last week's chaos could fuel more violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration January 20. CBS News' Natalie Brand has the latest.
In addition to the inauguration ceremony, there will also be a star-studded primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks.
In a video posted on social media Wednesday, President Trump did not acknowledge the U.S. House's historic impeachment vote against him. But after facing condemnation from members of his own party, the president did condemn last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol and urged "no violence" ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. But the President is still not taking responsibility for his part in inciting the crowd that attacked the Capitol last week. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid has more.
CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss security concerns about the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden after Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned.
This was the first post the president has made on Twitter since hew as banned for 12 hours on Wednesday.
The inaugural committee said in a statement that it urged the public not to travel to attend the inauguration in January.
At a news conference Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said he will listen to scientists and adjust plans for his Inauguration to help keep people safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said virtual events may be held around the country so people can celebrate and participate. Watch his remarks.
The new variant discovered in the United Kingdom is currently about 0.5% of all infections in the U.S.
West Virginia declined to participate in a federal program through which CVS and Walgreens administered vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities.
The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired January 17, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
A recap of latest polls and data-driven studies from the CBS News Election & Survey Unit
The following is a transcript of an interview with nominee for CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky that aired January 17, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
Schiff said there were intelligence partners around the world who likely withheld information from the U.S. because they didn't trust the president.
The following is a transcript of an interview with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that aired Sunday, January 17, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with St. Paul, Minnesota, Mayor Melvin Carter that aired Sunday, January 17, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
The following is a transcript of an interview with California Congressman Adam Schiff that aired Sunday, January 17, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
Research shows it could experience "rapid growth" in the early part of this year.
The hardships of the border closure due to COVID-19 span the entire 5,500-mile border.
CBS News foreign journalists give a glimpse of trust, and mistrust, in coronavirus vaccination plans in 9 countries, and what's behind them.
The United States, with about 4% of the world's population, has reported about one-fifth of all reported deaths globally.
Investigations into child welfare payments wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters.
California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natural causes at a hospital.
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy.
After 20 years of trying, the standup comedian became an overnight success when she started lip-syncing Trump; now she is looking forward to inaugurating a new stage in her career beyond lampooning the president.
After 20 years of trying, standup comedian Sarah Cooper became an overnight success when she started lip-syncing President Trump, stripping away his image and using only his words, in social media posts that became comedy sensations. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Cooper about her rise to fame, and what the future may hold for her, now that her object of mockery is leaving the stage.
Using their car radios and some tech savvy, the Luminous Voices chamber choir in Calgary found a way to sing together from a distance.
Social media – hailed as an organizing tool for pro-democracy rallies – has also become a forum for conspiracy theories, racism and disinformation. What are the implications of tech companies "de-platforming" users (even a president) for speech that enflames?
It was not immediately clear what went wrong or what will be needed to fix it.
Your smartwatch may know you have the coronavirus before you do, according to a growing body of research.
Americans are throwing away $40 billion a year unwillingly upgrading items we can't fix, a consumer group claims.
5G has been front and center at the annual CES, held virtually this year.
West Virginia is leading the pack, while big states like California and Georgia are struggling, according to CDC data.
Researchers noted that someone who's been infected may still be able to carry the virus and pass it on to others.
New data from NASA, NOAA and Berkeley Earth show Earth's fever continues to escalate
A majority also feel that the process of how to go about getting a vaccine hasn't been well-explained yet.
The U.S. is estimated to lag behind more than 30 nations in its sequencing effort.
CBS News foreign journalists give a glimpse of trust, and mistrust, in coronavirus vaccination plans in 9 countries, and what's behind them.
President-Elect Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief bill could face some hurdles, analysts say.
As the U.S. death toll nears 400,000, many funeral homes are straining to keep up with demand for their services.
Federal minimum wage has been frozen at $7.25 for more than a decade, the longest period without a raise since 1938.
The NRA said it is moving to Texas from New York, where the state's attorney general has filed a lawsuit alleging financial crimes.
Did her stalker target a stranger to get revenge?
Prosecutors say rioter Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," is a dangerous conspiracy leader who should be detained.
Patrick Warren Sr.'s family was expecting a mental health professional to respond when they called for help.
Texas Ranger James Holland believes a young woman's stalker was a serial killer in the making
She noticed he was bruised and a man with him didn't let him order food. Then she sprang into action. One detective described the abuse the boy had suffered as torture.
Blue Origin says "we're getting very, very close" to launching passengers to space.
The glorious new image captures the 96-mile-wide Gale Crater and part of Mount Sharp, its central mountain.
Galaxy ID2299 is losing its ability to form new stars, causing it to die.
The supermassive black hole at the center of one of the universe's brightest objects is 1.6 billion times more massive than the sun.
