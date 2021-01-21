Biden administration allows users to choose their pronouns on remastered website

President Biden has long promised that he would be an advocate for the LGBTQ community should he be elected president. Now, just hours into his presidential term, Mr. Biden's White House website allows users to choose their pronouns, a change that drew swift praise from advocates.

As part of the website revamp that occurs during presidential transitions, the White House changed its contact form. The form now allows individuals to select from the following list: she/her, he/him, they/them, other, or prefer not to share. Those who select other also have the option to write-in what pronouns they use.

People can also choose which prefix they use: Mr., Ms., Mrs., Dr., Mx., other, or none.

Other website changes include an updated White House priorities page that now lists COVID-19, climate, racial equality, economy, health care, immigration, and restoring America's global standing. The entire website can now also be translated into Spanish by clicking a blue "Español" button at the bottom of every page, and the site was also designed to be more accessible with high contrast and large font size options in compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation called attention to the move on Twitter, prompting many individuals to share how it impacts the LGBTQ community.

The @WhiteHouse website contact form now asks for your pronouns. pic.twitter.com/W5S36efo1d — GLAAD (@glaad) January 20, 2021

"Last year I was lamenting that I had to incorrectly report my gender on the 2020 census," one user wrote. "Today, I can select the title 'Mx.' and they/them pronouns on the White House contact page. I know it's not much, but it's a start."

"Three hours into the new admin, you can choose they/them pronouns when contacting the White House. This is such a small thing, but at the same time, I'm so happy," another user wrote.

The website changes come amid Mr. Biden's push for more inclusivity in the White House.

In December, the Mr. Biden nominated former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg to lead the Department of Transportation. If confirmed, Buttigieg will be the first openly gay individual to serve in a Senate-approved role.

On Tuesday, Mr. Biden nominated Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as the assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If confirmed, Levine will be the first openly transgender federal official in a Senate-confirmed role. Mr. Biden has also promised that in his first 100 days in office, he will push for more protections for LGBTQ individuals through the Equality Act.