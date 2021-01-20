17 new House Republicans tell Biden they want to work together

A group of Republican freshmen in the U.S. House of Representatives — many of whom objected to Electoral College votes for the new president — congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration and told him they'd like to work together, despite their differences.

"After two impeachments, lengthy inter-branch investigations, and, most recently, the horrific attack on our nation's capital, it is clear that the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American," the recently elected GOP members of Congress wrote in a letter to the new president. "The constituencies we represent showcase the variety of thought across our great nation."

The letter goes on to say that Americans want to see leaders from both parties working together. The group wants to work with Mr. Biden on a "targeted, meaningful coronavirus relief for families and businesses," as well as several other items ranging from healthcare to the economy.

The group of 17 House Republicans includes 11 who objected to the Electoral College results, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.

"To some extent this is a signal, perhaps, that these Republicans — only 17 of them, 11 of whom voted against the Electoral college results — may have heard from their constituents and realized they have to extend an olive branch today," O'Keefe said about the attempt at a reconciliation.

During his inaugural address Wednesday, Mr. Biden urged the American people to cast aside the political divisions that have gripped the nation.

"We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal," Mr. Biden said. "We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility and if we're willing to stand in the other person's shoes, as my mom would say, just for a moment."

The inauguration came exactly two weeks after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after a rally at which the president spoke in an effort to stop Congress from counting electoral votes and reaffirming Mr. Biden's victory. Several members of Congress were accused of inciting the violence, as was Mr. Trump, who was impeached for a second time for inciting the riot at the Capitol, which left five people dead.