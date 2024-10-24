Watch CBS News
Beyoncé to appear at Harris rally Friday night in Houston

By Fin Gómez, Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

"Who runs the world? Girls" — at least, according to pop star Beyoncé, who will appear Friday night in Houston at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris as she seeks to become the first female commander-in-chief, a source familiar told CBS News.

The Harris campaign hopes Beyoncé's persuasion can build a nation, or at least, get out the vote, with less than two weeks to go before polls close. The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's performance in her hometown of Houston comes as the Harris campaign is trying to rally support around Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas in his race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, and highlight Texas' strict abortion laws. 

A number of Texas-based stars are expected at Friday's rally, including country singer Wilie Nelson and Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles. 

Beyoncé's song "Freedom," released in 2016, is Harris' campaign theme song and walkup song, as Democrats try to pitch themselves as the freedom party, given the overturning of Roe, red states' abortion restrictions, and Trump's governing style that his former White House chief of staff described as "authoritarian."

Harris has won the support of other big-name stars, including Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Charlie XCX.

Fin Gómez
Fin Gómez is the political director for CBS News. Fin oversees the day-to-day political coverage for CBS News. He has covered five presidential political cycles and multiple presidential campaigns. He was formerly a member of the CBS White House unit.

