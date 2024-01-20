2017 Presidential inauguration
Full coverage of Donald Trump's swearing as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20
Latest
Ben Stein on the greatness of America
It is the peaceful, respectful transition of power that sets our nation apart from those that change leaders with tanks and cannons
Turning the page: Donald Trump’s first day in office
After a campaign like no other, the nation’s 45th chief executive begins his presidency
Massive march turnout prompts change of plans in Chicago
So many people turned out for the Women’s March on Chicago that organizers canceled their plans to march downtown
Clinton, Democrats show support for Women's March on Washington
Hillary Clinton, along with a bevy of other prominent female politicians, got involved on Twitter to promote the march
Women descend on D.C. to push back against new president
Women's March on Washington draws hundreds of thousands of women to nation’s capital as sister protests are held in other cities worldwide
Inaugural ball performers play Clinton campaign anthem
The Piano Guys played a cover of "Fight Song," and the song's writer and original performer, Rachel Platten, tweeted she did not "approve or endorse" the use of the song
You're on the list: Trump inauguration balls and parties
From the official Trump inauguration balls to the unofficial celebrations, the guest lists were y-uuuuuge.
Change and Challenge: The Inauguration of Donald Trump
As Mr. Trump takes office as the nation's 45th president, will he be an agent of change? CBS News examines an unprecedented new American leader in a special anchored by Gayle King and John Dickerson.
President Donald Trump: Not business as usual
Mr. Trump’s past says a lot about how he’ll govern the United States
The pain of a divided nation felt by children
Students representing the diversity of today's America speak out about fear, hate and possible deportation under a Trump presidency
President Trump delivers blueprint for America in inauguration speech
Chief White House correspondent Major Garrett takes a look at the great experiment undertaken by the American people
D.C. hotel, global deals complicate start of Trump's presidency
The lease for Trump's hotel specifies that no elected officials in the U.S. government can hold it
Florida students at inauguration teaching their own lesson
When a foundation offered to send some Imokalee students to the inauguration, there was significant pushback
John Dickerson on Trump's combative address
The address was "straight out of Donald Trump's campaign," said Dickerson; "he offered unity, but only on his terms"
Amid historically low approval ratings, Trump now has to turn vision into policy
Within hours of being sworn in, the new presient got down to business with congressional leaders signing nominations for his Cabinet picks
Lawmakers react to Trump's inauguration
Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings said “I was hoping he would say more to bring the country together”
President Trump's inauguration crowd was smaller than Obama's
The crowd was smaller for the 45th president's inauguration than for Obama's first inauguration, but not historically small
Did Trump channel a Batman villain in his inauguration speech?
Twitter users noted that, for a moment, the new president's speech sounded like one from "The Dark Knight Returns"
World leaders react to Donald Trump's inauguration
Amid the congratulations, some world leaders express trepidation; "prepare for a rough ride," said one German leader
White House's LGBT rights web page just disappeared
The government URL which, for years, directed Americans to information on LGBT campaigns and civil rights progress has now vanished, replaced by a sign up page for updates on President Trump
Obama speaks to staff before departing D.C.
Speaking at Andrews Air Force Base before departing for vacation in Palm Springs, Obama said he'll be "right there with" his supporters going forward
Transcript of Trump inauguration speech: Full text
The president delivered a 16-minute speech, saying, "from this moment on, it's going to be America First"
Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address as President of the United States
The 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump delivers his first speech to the country after being offically sworn in.
Inauguration of Donald Trump
The highlights from the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
There were also demonstrations in Portland, New Orleans, New York and Atlanta
Highlights
