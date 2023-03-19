Where to get the cult-favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil for 50% off today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

It's time to stock up! Anastasia Beverly Hills' cult-favorite Brow Wiz ultra-slim retractable detail pencil is a whopping 50% off today as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale. It's available in 12 shades, and the brand claims one Brow Wiz sells every 10 seconds. Celebrity fans include Jennifer Lopez, Oprah, Kim Kardashian, Jamie Lee Curtis, Naomi Campbell and more.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ultra-slim retractable detail pencil with spoolie, $12.50 (reduced from $25)

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty

Want more details on what's to come at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale, which runs through April 1? Then read on.

March 19 Ulta beauty deals of the day



Also find steals from Estee Lauder, Kiehl's and It Cosmetics.

March 20 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Kopari Beauty via Ulta

On Monday, we'll get a solid variety of deals. If you're planning to be out in the sun for spring break, it's definitely a good idea to pick up the Kopari SPF. Also don't miss the 50% off deal on Smashbox primers. What we love about this deal is that you can choose from six different primers, which each address a common concern, like minimizing pores or redness.

March 21 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Urban Decay via Ulta

On March 21, Ulta is celebrating Women's History Month with special deals on women-founded skincare brands, including Keys Soulcare, Juice Beauty and more. There are also some fun makeup deals on Urban Decay eye pencils and Bare Minerals blushes.

March 22 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Origins via Ulta

On March 22, Ulta is celebrating Black-owned brands with 50% off select products from Juvia's Place, BeautyStat Cosmetics and Uoma Beauty. There are also additional deals from Live Tinted, Jaclyn Cosmetics and Origins.

March 23 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Lancome via Ulta

Shop favorites from Lancome, Dr. Brandt and more with Thursday's deals.

March 24 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Too Faced via Ulta

On March 24, there will be another surprise steal deal. This time, it will be from the brand Peter Thomas Roth. Check back to see this exciting deal unveiled. In the meantime, these deals are confirmed for March 24:

