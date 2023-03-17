Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: This week's best deals this week on Fenty Beauty, Lancome, Murad and more
The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale is on. Every day from March 12 to April 1, Ulta will feature special deals on makeup, skincare and hair products. This is a great time to try some new beauty products or stock up on your favorites with Ulta's special daily deals.
Many of Ulta's bestselling products from top brands will be on sale for up to 50% off during the 21 Days of Beauty sale -- so, you'll want to check back each day to explore the latest savings. Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.
Today's Ulta beauty deals of the day
Ulta kept things pretty hush-hush with today's deals by advertising that there would be a secret Dermalogica deal --- and it's now here. The Dermalogica Skin Smoothing cream is 50% off. You can also shop today's other deals, including:
- Clarins double serum, $45 (reduced from $90)
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $59 (reduced from $118)
- Ofra Cosmetics highlighters, $15 (reduced from $29)
March 18 Ulta beauty deals of the day
March 18 has some of the best deals of the entire sale, in our opinion. You can get Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch concealer for 50% off, along with half-off products from Benefit Cosmetics, It Cosmetics and Clinique.
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch concealer, $15 (reduced from $30)
- It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream hydrating moisturizer, $26 (reduced from $52)
- Clinique Dramatically Different moisturizing lotion, $16 (reduced from $32)
- Benefit Cosmetics Wanderful World silky-soft powder blush, $16 (reduced from $31)
March 19 Ulta beauty deals of the day
Sunday also has some spectacular deals. You can get the ultra-popular Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz brow pencil for only $13 and save on some bestselling It Cosmetics makeup brushes.
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz brow pencil, $13 (reduced from $25)
- Estee Lauder double wear foundation, $24 (reduced from $48)
- Kiehl's Midnight Recovery concentrate, $28 (reduced from $56)
- It Cosmetics brushes, $7 and up (reduced from $15 and up)
March 20 Ulta beauty deals of the day
On Monday, we'll get a solid variety of deals. If you're planning to be out in the sun for spring break, it's definitely a good idea to pick up the Kopari SPF. Another excellent deal is the 50% off deal on Smashbox primers. What we love about this deal is that you can choose from six different primers, which each address a common concern, like minimizing pores or redness.
- Kopari Beauty Sun Shield SPF, $20 (reduced from $39)
- Smashbox primers, $21 (reduced from $42)
- Stila Heavenly Hues highlighter, $17 (reduced from $34)
- Cosrx master patch set, $10 (reduced from $19)
March 21 Ulta beauty deals of the day
On March 21, Ulta is celebrating Women's History Month with special deals on women-founded skincare brands, including Keys Soulcare, Juice Beauty and more. There are also some fun makeup deals on Urban Decay eye pencils and Bare Minerals blushes.
- Urban Decay 24/7 shadow sticks, $14 (reduced from $27)
- Bare Minerals Gen nude powder blush, $13 (reduced from $26)
- Beekman 1802 milk drops ceramide serum, $23 (reduced from $45)
- Select woman-founded skincare, $13 and up (reduced from $26 and up)
March 22 Ulta beauty deals of the day
On March 22, Ulta is celebrating Black-owned brands with 50% off select products from Juvia's Place, BeautyStat Cosmetics and Uoma Beauty. There are also additional deals from Live Tinted, Jaclyn Cosmetics and Origins.
- Origins GinZIng energy-boosting tinted moisturizer, $23 (reduced from $46)
- Live Tinted Huesticks, $12 (reduced from $24)
- Jaclyn Cosmetics sun bathe pressed bronzer, $16 (reduced from $32)
- Select Black-owned brands, $5 and up
March 23 Ulta beauty deals of the day
Shop favorites from Lancome, Dr Brandt and more with Thursday's deals.
- Lancome Renergie serums,$41 and up (reduced from $82 and up)
- Dr Brandt Pores No More primer, $24 (reduced from $48)
- Urban Decay 24/7 glide-on lip pencil, $13 (reduced from $25)
- Maelys Cosmetics B-Flat belly firming cream. $25 (reduced from $49)
March 24 Ulta beauty deals of the day
On March 24, there will be another surprise steal deal. This time, it will be from the brand Peter Thomas Roth. Check back to see this exciting deal be unveiled. In the meantime, these deals are confirmed for March 24:
- Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara, $14 (reduced from $28)
- Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum spray, $26 (reduced from $51)
- Smashbox Always Sharp eyeliner, $14 (reduced from $27)
