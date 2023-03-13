Best spring deals at Walmart this week: Save on home and patio, kitchen, tech and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to upgrade your outdoor space for the spring? This four-piece patio set is just $190 this week at Walmart. Walmart

There are a ton of great deals to shop online at Walmart in March 2023. The retailer has plenty of spring deals to help you refresh your home, do a little spring cleaning or fight off the daylight-savings drowsiness this weekend.

Right now, you can score deals on bedding, vacuums and new TVs, along with savings on tons of other top-selling products this week. There's even a $70 off deal on the Apple Watch 8.

Here are all the top Walmart deals, rollbacks and clearance offers available to shop right now.

Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart

Apple

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.

Save $70 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $169 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Best TV deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Score a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle at Walmart

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitors below.

Xbox Series X and S deals at Walmart

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $575

Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart in March 2023

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of best-selling items from the best-selling line so that you can give your kitchen a spring refresh.

Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart in March 2023

Walmart

Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover this spring with these clearance-priced essentials and appliances. Want even more sale-priced kitchen finds? Check out our article on the best Walmart kitchen deals.

Best Walmart health and fitness deals in March 2023

Walmart

Get healthy this spring at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

Best Walmart home and patio deals in March 2023

Walmart

Your spring home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.

Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space this spring? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $200. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best selling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Best deals on baby and kids items at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now.

Best online clearance deals at Walmart in March 2023

Shop these major clearance deals now for even more savings this spring. Walmart has a ton of great clearance items that are up to 65% off right now.

Best tech clearance deals at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart is offering deep clearance discounts on tons of tech including laptops, speakers and more.

Best home clearance deals at Walmart

Walmart

Save on everything you need for spring cleaning and refreshing your home including desk chairs, storage options, vacuums and more.

Related content from CBS Essentials