The best women-founded brands to shop on International Women's Day

NuFace

Today is International Women's Day, and to celebrate, we wanted to share some of our favorite women-founded brands. Today and all throughout Women's History Month, consider supporting women-founded brands when shopping for new clothing, cookware, tech and more.

Keep reading to shop our favorite women-founded brands for International Women's Day.

NuFace

NuFace

NuFace is best known for its innovative skincare devices. The popular devices use electrical microcurrents to stimulate your face for firmer skin. The brand's skincare products are designed to complement the devices for added hydration, brightness and firming. NuFace was founded by esthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, Tera Peterson and Kim Morales, with the goal of helping clients look and feel their best with at-home microcurrent treatments.

CBS Essentials Senior Writer Lily Rose tested the NuFace Trinity device and shared, "My face appears more sculpted and lifted after repeated use of the NuFace Trinity+. If you're looking for a facial tool that can sculpt your cheekbones, temporarily blur fine lines and give your brows a Bella Hadid-worthy lift, the NuFace Trinity+ is for you."

CBS Essentials editor Gabby Shacknai is also a fan. "I used to be such a NuFace doubter," she says. "But with the Trinity+, I'm a total convert."

Shop some of our favorite NuFace products below.

Our Place

Our Place

Our Place is best known for its bestselling Always Pan. The trendy cookware brand is lead by cofounder and CEO Shiza Shahid, who helped found the brand in order to help address the lack of cookware options for multiethnic American kitchens with the brand's versatile multi-function cookware options. Shop our favorites from Our Place below.

Away Luggage

Away

Away makes some of the best luggage of 2023. Cofounders Jen Rubio and Steph Korey created this brand with the goal of providing a better travel experience with the help of their luggage. Shop some of our favorites from Away below.

Beis luggage

Beis

Beis is a travel brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell. The brand was founded with the goal of bringing stylish luggage and travel accessories to everyone, without breaking the bank.

The Beis Weekender bag is a TikTok-viral product that topped many people's wishlists this past holiday season.

The bag is available in five colors.

Beis Weekender bag, $98

The Carry-On roller is another popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

Beis The Carry-On roller, $198

Kinderfarms

Kinderfarms

Kinderfarms is a wellness company cofounded by actress Jessica Biel. The goal of the brand is to provide health products with proven ingredients and without all of the extra artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners. Kinderfarms currently offers electrolyte powders for both kids and adults, children's protein drinks and clean medicine for kinds.

CBS Essentials Writer Kaylyn McKenna is a fan of the Kinderlyte advanced hydration electrolyte powders and drinks. She says, "I have to drink electrolyte supplements due to health condition and Kinderlyte is my favorite" she shared. "I love the taste and appreciate that they're low in sugar and don't have artificial sweeteners".

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective

These Girlfriend Collective leggings are one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and one of our top picks for the best workout leggings of 2023 -- they also come from a woman-founded brand.

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $88

EleVen by Venus Williams

EleVen by Venus Williams

EleVen by Venus is a skincare and athletic wear company founded by tennis star Venus Williams. This brand was also featured in our best workout leggings of 2023 roundup. The brand creates performance activewear, beauty products and everyday apparel. Shop our favorites below.

Parachute

Parachute Home

Parachute is a popular home brand founded by Ariel Kaye. Kaye created Parachute to bring more comfort to customers through premium home essentials. Shop some of our favorites from Parachute below.

Ilia Beauty

Ilia

Ilia Beauty is another great women-founded brand to shop today. It was cofounded by Sasha Plavsic with the goal of creating a beauty brand with cleaner ingredients. CBS Essentials Writer Carolin Lehmann is a big fan of the Ilia Multi-Stick sharing that it provides a "fool-proof fresh look" and is "pigmented but not so much so that you'll mess up its application."

Ilia Multi-Stick, $36

