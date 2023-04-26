Watch CBS News
Way Day 2023: The best appliance deals at Wayfair

By Lily Rose

way-day-appliances-hero.jpg
Frigidaire via Wayfair

This is your chance to score major home appliances at a massive discount. Way Day 2023 is on now. It's Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, and it includes slashed prices on refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, indoor and outdoor furniture, plus a whole lot more. 

But don't delay --  Way Day 2023 only lasts through April 27. These deals will go fast!

Shop Way Day deals

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 appliance deals that you can shop right now. These customer-loved items have four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive Wayfair customer reviews. Some product availability varies by region, so always be sure to check stock now.

Way Day only comes once a year, and these appliance deals won't last long. Keep reading to shop our selection of the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 appliance deals now.

Best Way Day 2023 appliance deals at Wayfair

Save on refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers and more this Way Day 2023.

Frigidaire washer and dryer set: $1,846

frigidaire-washer-dryer-set.jpg
Frigidaire via Wayfair

This extra-large capacity washer and dryer set is equipped with Frigidaire's MaxFill function. The feature allows for the maximum water level for your selected cycle. It's great for soaking and saturating to remove odors and stains. 

This 4.3-star-rated appliance pair is on sale now for Way Day. 

Frigidaire washer and dryer set, $1,846 (regularly $1,998)

$1,846 at Wayfair

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher: $534

samsung dream kitchen dishwasher
Wayfair

This stunning, stainless-steel Samsung dishwasher features easy-to-use digital touch controls. It uses optimal cycle detection, an auto-cycle feature designed to make sure that your dishes are cleaned efficiently and effectively. The upper rack is height adjustable to accommodate dishes of different shapes and sizes. 

Working from home? This Energy Star-certified dishwasher operates quietly.

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher, $534 (reduced from $649)

$534 at Wayfair

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub: $1,799

Samsung Side by Side 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Wayfair

This Samsung smart fridge features multi-vent technology to keep a consistent temperature on every shelf for even cooling.

The 4.7-star side-by-side fridge is currently 23% off for Way Day.

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (reduced from $2,332) 

$1,799 at Wayfair

Samsung side-by-side Energy Star refrigerator: $1,299

samsung-fridge.jpg
Samsung via Wayfair

Score a Way Day deal on a Samsung fridge. This on-sale refrigerator features all-around cooling to keep every item on every shelf evenly cooled. Its high-capacity indoor ice maker saves shelf space for your frozen foods.

It features an adjustable top shelf for tall items and gallon door bins. 

Samsung side-by-side Energy Star refrigerator, $1,299 (regularly $1,666)

$1,299 at Wayfair

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range: $849

wayday-appliance-deal.jpg
Samsung via Wayfair

Score a Way Day deal on a freestanding range. This 30-inch, five-star-rated Samsung range is discounted during the sales event. 

This 6.3-cubic-foot kitchen essential can do so much more than bake and roast. It features a dehydration function and an air fry feature. 

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range, $849 (regularly $1,099)

$849 at Wayfair

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range: $1,149

samsung-flex-duo.jpg
Samsung via Wayfair

Cook two dishes at different temperatures with Samsung's Flex Duo freestanding electric range. Use the full oven for a large roast or split it into two smaller ovens that can cook at different temperatures. 

This 4.6-star-rated range features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled via smartphone. Use your phone to preheat, adjust the time and temperature of your oven and monitor your cooktop from wherever you are.

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range, $1,149 (regularly $1,549)

$1,549 at Wayfair

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $1,997

GE 36" French Door 27.7 cu. ft. Smart Energy Star Refrigerator with Fingerprint Resistant Finish
Wayfair

This GE smart refrigerator features a french door design. The door is outfitted with an advanced water filtration system for the ice maker and water dispenser. It includes a child lock and smart door alarm. Plus, with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to wipe away smudges and fingerprints to maintain a sparkling clean finish.

The refrigerator also offers plenty of storage and organization options with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width drawer with LED lights and deep door storage that's wide enough to hold gallon jugs.

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator, $1,997 (reduced from $3,299)

$Check stock now at Wayfair

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set: $1,894

GE washer and dryer set
Wayfair

This stackable washer and dryer set is 27% off for Way Day. It includes a large-capacity, 4.8-cubic-foot front-load washer and a massive 7.8-cubic-foot gas dryer.

The set has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair with reviewers praising the product's quality, durability and quick-drying capabilities. 

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set, $1,894 (reduced from $2,598)

$Check stock now at Wayfair

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 8:00 AM

