Way Day 2023: The best appliance deals at Wayfair

This is your chance to score major home appliances at a massive discount. Way Day 2023 is on now. It's Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, and it includes slashed prices on refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, indoor and outdoor furniture, plus a whole lot more.

But don't delay -- Way Day 2023 only lasts through April 27. These deals will go fast!

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 appliance deals that you can shop right now. These customer-loved items have four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive Wayfair customer reviews. Some product availability varies by region, so always be sure to check stock now.

Way Day only comes once a year, and these appliance deals won't last long. Keep reading to shop our selection of the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 appliance deals now.

Best Way Day 2023 appliance deals at Wayfair

Save on refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers and more this Way Day 2023.

Frigidaire washer and dryer set: $1,846



This extra-large capacity washer and dryer set is equipped with Frigidaire's MaxFill function. The feature allows for the maximum water level for your selected cycle. It's great for soaking and saturating to remove odors and stains.

This 4.3-star-rated appliance pair is on sale now for Way Day.

Frigidaire washer and dryer set, $1,846 (regularly $1,998)

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher: $534

This stunning, stainless-steel Samsung dishwasher features easy-to-use digital touch controls. It uses optimal cycle detection, an auto-cycle feature designed to make sure that your dishes are cleaned efficiently and effectively. The upper rack is height adjustable to accommodate dishes of different shapes and sizes.

Working from home? This Energy Star-certified dishwasher operates quietly.

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher, $534 (reduced from $649)

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub: $1,799

This Samsung smart fridge features multi-vent technology to keep a consistent temperature on every shelf for even cooling.

The 4.7-star side-by-side fridge is currently 23% off for Way Day.

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (reduced from $2,332)

Samsung side-by-side Energy Star refrigerator: $1,299

Score a Way Day deal on a Samsung fridge. This on-sale refrigerator features all-around cooling to keep every item on every shelf evenly cooled. Its high-capacity indoor ice maker saves shelf space for your frozen foods.

It features an adjustable top shelf for tall items and gallon door bins.

Samsung side-by-side Energy Star refrigerator, $1,299 (regularly $1,666)

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range: $849

Score a Way Day deal on a freestanding range. This 30-inch, five-star-rated Samsung range is discounted during the sales event.

This 6.3-cubic-foot kitchen essential can do so much more than bake and roast. It features a dehydration function and an air fry feature.

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range, $849 (regularly $1,099)

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range: $1,149

Cook two dishes at different temperatures with Samsung's Flex Duo freestanding electric range. Use the full oven for a large roast or split it into two smaller ovens that can cook at different temperatures.

This 4.6-star-rated range features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled via smartphone. Use your phone to preheat, adjust the time and temperature of your oven and monitor your cooktop from wherever you are.

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range, $1,149 (regularly $1,549)

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $1,997

This GE smart refrigerator features a french door design. The door is outfitted with an advanced water filtration system for the ice maker and water dispenser. It includes a child lock and smart door alarm. Plus, with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to wipe away smudges and fingerprints to maintain a sparkling clean finish.

The refrigerator also offers plenty of storage and organization options with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width drawer with LED lights and deep door storage that's wide enough to hold gallon jugs.

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator, $1,997 (reduced from $3,299)

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set: $1,894

This stackable washer and dryer set is 27% off for Way Day. It includes a large-capacity, 4.8-cubic-foot front-load washer and a massive 7.8-cubic-foot gas dryer.

The set has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair with reviewers praising the product's quality, durability and quick-drying capabilities.

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set, $1,894 (reduced from $2,598)

