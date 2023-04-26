Watch CBS News
Essentials

Way Day 2023: The best furniture deals at Wayfair

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

If you're looking to zhuzh up your home, we have the sale for you. Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sales event is here, both today and tomorrow, April 27. It's Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. You can score up to 80% off on furniture, home appliances and more. So, naturally, there are furniture deals available that you won't want to miss. 

Luckily, you won't have to sift through pages and pages of Wayfair items to know what they are. The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best Way Day 2023 furniture deals. We found slashed prices on beds, mirrors, media consoles, desks, couches and more. These items all have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive customer reviews. 

Top products in this article:

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $880 (reduced from $1,249)

$880 at Wayfair

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $480 (reduced from $995)

$480 at Wayfair

Portsea 70-inch media console, $240 (reduced from $287)

$240 at Wayfair

Ahead, the best Way Day 2023 furniture deals. There are furniture deals available for every room of the house. Shop our furniture selects ahead or press the button below to view all of the sale's deals

Don't delay -- these pieces may sell out fast!

Shop Way Day

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa: $440

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa, $440 (reduced from $916)

$440 at Wayfair

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed: $880

Joss & Main Tilly Upholstered Bed
Wayfair

This upholstered bed with a wingback headboard makes a statement. It comes in all bed sizes and in more than 30 fabric colors, ranging in materials from linen to twill. 

Note that you'll need to buy a box spring separately. 

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $880 (reduced from $1,249)

$880 at Wayfair

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity: $480

Binford 30'' Free-standing Single Bathroom Vanity with Ceramic Vanity Top
Wayfair

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has midcentury flair. It has a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base.

Find it in two colors. 

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $480 (reduced from $995)

$480 at Wayfair

Portsea 70-inch media console: $240

Portsea 70'' Media Console
Wayfair

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85-inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout. 

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70-inch media console, $240 (reduced from $287)

$240 at Wayfair

Greta arch wood mirror: $183

Greta Arch Wood Mirror
Wayfair

This stunning full-length mirror with an arched top is made with shatter-proof glass. You can mount it on a wall, lean it against a wall or simply have it freestanding (it comes with a U-shaped bracket for this). 

Find this eye-catching mirror in four colors. 

Greta arch wood mirror, $183 (reduced from $200)

$183 at Wayfair

Arturs desk: $43

arturs-desk.png
Wayfair

If you're in need of a new desk for studying or working from home, you won't want to miss this deal. This wood desk features a durable metal frame and two convenient shelves for storage. The best part? It's currently only $43.

Choose from four colors. Prices vary.

Arturs desk, $43 (reduced from $100)

$43 at Wayfair

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $377 

binghamton-upholstered-armchair.png
Wayfair

This upholstered armchair is currently 55% off. This accent chair comes in seven chic color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $377 (reduced from $1,240)

$377 at Wayfair

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $400 

amarapal-pine-solid-wood-trestle-dining-table.png
Wayfair

This solid wood dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine and features a distressed finish. 

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $400 (reduced from $725)

$400 at Wayfair

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,780

mowgli-8-drawer-dresser.png
Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing, and it's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,780 (reduced from $2,599)

$1,780 at Wayfair

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $230 

guadalupe-rolling-kitchen-cart.png
Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. 

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 (reduced $460)

$230 at Wayfair

Related content from CBS Essentials

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 8:00 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.