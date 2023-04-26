Way Day 2023: The best furniture deals at Wayfair

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking to zhuzh up your home, we have the sale for you. Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sales event is here, both today and tomorrow, April 27. It's Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. You can score up to 80% off on furniture, home appliances and more. So, naturally, there are furniture deals available that you won't want to miss.

Luckily, you won't have to sift through pages and pages of Wayfair items to know what they are. The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best Way Day 2023 furniture deals. We found slashed prices on beds, mirrors, media consoles, desks, couches and more. These items all have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive customer reviews.

Top products in this article:

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $880 (reduced from $1,249)

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $480 (reduced from $995)

Portsea 70-inch media console, $240 (reduced from $287)

Ahead, the best Way Day 2023 furniture deals. There are furniture deals available for every room of the house. Shop our furniture selects ahead or press the button below to view all of the sale's deals.

Don't delay -- these pieces may sell out fast!

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa: $440

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa, $440 (reduced from $916)

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed: $880

This upholstered bed with a wingback headboard makes a statement. It comes in all bed sizes and in more than 30 fabric colors, ranging in materials from linen to twill.

Note that you'll need to buy a box spring separately.

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $880 (reduced from $1,249)

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity: $480

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has midcentury flair. It has a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base.

Find it in two colors.

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $480 (reduced from $995)

Portsea 70-inch media console: $240

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85-inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout.

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70-inch media console, $240 (reduced from $287)

Greta arch wood mirror: $183

This stunning full-length mirror with an arched top is made with shatter-proof glass. You can mount it on a wall, lean it against a wall or simply have it freestanding (it comes with a U-shaped bracket for this).

Find this eye-catching mirror in four colors.

Greta arch wood mirror, $183 (reduced from $200)

Arturs desk: $43

If you're in need of a new desk for studying or working from home, you won't want to miss this deal. This wood desk features a durable metal frame and two convenient shelves for storage. The best part? It's currently only $43.

Choose from four colors. Prices vary.

Arturs desk, $43 (reduced from $100)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $377

This upholstered armchair is currently 55% off. This accent chair comes in seven chic color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $377 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $400

This solid wood dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $400 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,780

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing, and it's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,780 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $230

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 (reduced $460)

