The weather is warming up, and that means it's time to get your patio ready for summer. Retire your old, beat-up patio furniture and start the warmer seasons off with some comfortable new patio furniture. Amazon has a ton of great patio furniture to choose from, including patio sets, patio coolers, patio heaters and more.

Best patio furniture on Amazon

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set

This three-piece patio set is Amazon's top choice for patio furniture. The 4.5-star-rated set includes two sturdy rattan chairs with comfortable cushions and a glass patio table. With over 3,000 positive reviews and a relatively low price point, this is an excellent patio furniture option.

It's available in three colors.

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set, $150

Rattaner 7-piece patio furniture set

If you love to host gatherings on your patio, this may be just the set for you. You get plenty of seating with this seven-piece set, which includes two armchairs, two ottomans, a three-seat couch, a loveseat and a table. The furniture pieces are all made with all-weather wicker and anti-rust steel frames to stand up to all weather conditions throughout the year.

Choose from four cushion colors.

Rattaner 7-piece patio furniture set, $950

Emma and Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set

This all-in-one patio set comes with an umbrella (no need to buy it separately) for less than $200. The table is easy to assemble, and the chairs come fully assembled. The patio furniture is durable and built for all seasons but can be folded and put away as needed. The umbrella even has a tilt function so that you can shield yourself from the sun in any direction.

Emma and Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set with umbrella table and 4 folding chairs, $190

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing



Relax on this macrame chair swing that comes in three colors. The chair boasts a 265-pound weight capacity and pairs well with a C-stand (not included). It's suitable for indoor use as well.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $55 (reduced from $60)

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar



This rustic-style outdoor bar has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It features six wine bottle slots and two spare shelves for storing all your home bar essentials.

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar, $170 (reduced from $309)

Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater

If you enjoy lounging on the patio at night, you may want to invest in a patio heater.

This 4.5-star-rated heater has 47,000 BTUs of heat output and ignites with the push of a button. There's a knob to control the intensity of the heat. This heater automatically turns off if it tips over. Plus, it has built-in wheels, so it's easy to move. Find it in four colors.

Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater, $220

Tangkula 5-piece patio bar rattan furniture set

This 4.2-star-rated outdoor patio set features four cushioned stools and a table with built-in storage, all crafted with a weather-resistant rattan-wrapped steel frame.

Tangkula 5-piece patio bar rattan furniture set, $320 (reduced from $380)

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80-quart)

There's nothing quite like an ice-cold drink on a hot summer day. Keep a chilled one within arms reach with this rolling outdoor patio cooler -- it's a No. 1 Amazon bestseller. It features a built-in bottle opener, a drain plug for emptying the cooler and a set of wheels for easy transport.

And if the mint color shown above isn't right for you, no worries -- it's available in nine colors, ranging from simple black to a bold orange or lime.

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart), $202 (reduced from $220)

The best patio furniture deals at Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space this spring? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best selling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in white and red. (Navy and turquoise colors were out of stock as of the time of publication, but restocks are definitely possible.)

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart for $190. We saw this patio set recently sell for $230, so this is truly a fantastic deal.

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Looking for more deals? Walmart has plenty of discounted outdoor furniture pieces and patio sets to shop right now for spring. Tap the button below to see all the deals.

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set: $410

Need more seating for your guests this spring and summer? Walmart has you covered with this 8-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

Says one Walmart reviewer about the 4.3-star-rated rattan patio set: "I love the set, I use it almost every morning. The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable. I bought the double set, one for under my carport, one for the garden.

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors (prices may vary by color).

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set, $410 (reduced from $560)

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $235

Lounge all spring and summer long with this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"), now on sale at Walmart. The washable cushions are available in five colors. (Price varies by color.) Supports up to 800 pounds.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured. Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

"The cushions are well supported. Looks great on my patio! My puppy thinks it was purchased just for her. I see myself, hubby and puppy spending time chillin' on it this summer."

Rattan outdoor patio daybed, $235 and up (reduced from $260)

Rattan 3-piece outdoor furniture set: $190

Spring is finally here, so why not upgrade your outdoor living space with a new patio set? Walmart has all sorts of patio furniture deals going on this April, including this must-see deal on a three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set. It's available in six cushion colors.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two single chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").

"Really nice set for the price," says one Walmart reviewer about this 4.4-star patio set.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $190 and up (reduced from $323)

Three-piece sectional patio furniture set: $335

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $335. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. Rated 4.5 stars.

"This set is a steal for the price!" says one Walmart reviewer. "Good quality, expensive look, perfect size set. Solid plastic wicker and nice cushions."

Price varies by color.

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $335 (reduced from $390)

