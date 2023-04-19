Watch CBS News
Best online clearance deals at Walmart in April 2023: Save on home, tech and more

By Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

walmart-clearance-deal-sony-headphones.jpg
These Sony in-ear headphones have been reduced to $29 at Walmart. Sony

Looking for a great deal this weekl? Then you need to check out Walmart's clearance section in April 2023. It's your last chance to save on these top-rated finds online -- because once the deals are gone, they're gone.

Top Walmart finds in this article:

There are a ton of online spring clearance deals to shop at Walmart this April. You can score a new laptop or mountain bike for a great price, along with savings on plenty more top-selling products you'll actually use. We found deals on seasonal and spring cleaning essentials, too, such as robot vacuums and organizing shelves. For a limited time, you can get these great online clearance items for up to 70% off -- while they last.

But don't head to your local Walmart store. Many of these Walmart clearance deals are only available online. 

Best online clearance deals at Walmart in April 2023

Shop these major clearance deals online for even more savings this spring. Walmart has a ton of great clearance items that are up to 70% off right now.

See all Walmart clearance deals

Best tech clearance deals at Walmart

gateway-laptop-walmart-clearance.jpg
Walmart

Walmart is offering deep clearance discounts on tons of tech, including laptops, speakers and more. Here are the best tech clearance deals at Walmart right now.

  • 14.1" Gateway ultra slim laptop with Windows 11, $419 (reduced from $600)
  • Onn party speaker with LED lighting, $99 (reduced from $139)
  • 37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)
  • Sony waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, $79 (reduced from $178)
  • Skullcandy Dime XT earbuds, $19 (reduced from $22)
  • 14" HP Chromebook, $194 (reduced from $249)

    • Best home clearance deals at Walmart

    walmart-mainstays-desk-chair-clearance.jpg
    Walmart

    Save on everything you need for spring cleaning and refreshing your home, including desk chairs, storage options, vacuums and more.

  • Mainstays vinyl mesh office chair, $48 (reduced from $56)
  • Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $94 (reduced from $150)
  • Nestl bed sheets set (queen), $20 (reduced from $30)
  • Queer Eye Fallon modern accent chair, $100 (reduced from $230)
  • Anker Eufy HomeVac handstick vacuum cleaner, $110 (reduced from $199)
  • Mainstays entertainment center, $148 (reduced from $299)
  • Kenmore smart charcoal grill, $298 (reduced from $350)

    • Graco TrioGlow SnugLock 3-in-1 car seat: $180

    graco-car-seat-walmart-clearance.jpg
    Walmart

    Keep baby safe and secure in this 4.5-star-rated car seat by Graco, on clearance at Walmart now. It installs in less than a minute and transitions from a rear-facing harness to a forward-facing harness to a highback booster as your child grows up. Holds up to 100 pounds.

    Graco TrioGlow SnugLock 3-in-1 car seat, $180 (reduced from $200)

    $180 at Walmart

    iFly Fibertech marble hardside luggage: $47

    iFLY Spectre Versus
    Walmart

    If you're planning a trip this spring, check out this clearance deal on the iFly Spectre Versus, available in blue, purple and green. It's clearance priced at Walmart now -- the 20-inch version is marked down by $40. Many other sizes have already sold out, so take advantage of this deal while you can.

    iFly Spectre Versus 20" hardside luggage, $47 (reduced from $89)

    $47 at Walmart

    Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart

    Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
    Apple

    Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones. 

  • Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)
  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generations), $200 (reduced from $235)
  • Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones, $129 (reduced from $179)
  • Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones, $147 (reduced $190)
  • Beats Flex wireless earphones, $43 (reduced from $70)
  • Bose QuietComfort earbuds $199 (reduced from $279)
  • Skullcandy Indy XT ANC earbuds, $49 (reduced from $99)
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $109 (reduced from $150)

    • Save $76 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart

    Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
    Walmart

    The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

    The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.) 

    Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $323 (reduced from $399)

    $323 at Walmart

    The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

    Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

    $149 at Walmart

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart

    Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
    Samsung via Amazon

    The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. 

    Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $169 (reduced from $350)

    $169 at Walmart

    Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $299 (reduced from $460)

    $299 at Walmart

    Save $300 on a 55" outdoor TV with Roku

    55-elements-outdoor-tv-roku.jpg
    Walmart

    Want to create the perfect space for spending time outdoors this spring and summer? This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun. Roku is built in, so its easy to stream your favorite shows.

    55" Element Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

    $998 at Walmart

    More must-see TV deals at Walmart

    roku-tv-onn-23-inch.jpg
    Walmart

    Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

    Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

  • 24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)
  • 32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $98 (reduced from $144)
  • 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 720p HDTV, $106 (reduced from $148)
  • 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 1080p HDTV, $148 (reduced from $250)
  • 43" Hisense Roku 720p HDTV, $178 (reduced from $249)
  • 50" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $238 (reduced from $248)
  • 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248 (reduced from $278)
  • 58" Hisense Roku 4K UHDTV, $268 (reduced from $338)
  • 65" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $368 (reduced from $378)
  • 75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,999 (reduced from $2,999)
  • 85" Samsung Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $2,279 (reduced from $4,000)

    • Score a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle at Walmart

    ps5-god-of-war-bundle.jpg
    Sony

    If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

    PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $509

    Check stock now

    Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

    Check stock now

    Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart

    asus-gaming-monitor.png
    Walmart

    Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitors below. 

  • 15.6 Asus VivoBook laptop, $239 (reduced from $269)
  • 37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)
  • MSI Prestige 15 gaming laptop, $795 (reduced from $1,065)
  • 32" LG UltraGear QHD monitor, $247 (reduced from $400)
  • 24" LG LED monitor with AMD, $85 (reduced from $200)
  • 14" Lenovo Ideapad 3, $479 (reduced from $539)
  • 14" Asus 1080p Intel Celeron laptop, $289 (reduced from $325)

    • Xbox Series X and S deals at Walmart

    xbox-x.png
    Microsoft

    The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound and 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games. 

    Xbox Series X console, $499

    $Check stock now at Walmart

    Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart

    the-pioneer-woman-slow-cooker-set.png
    Walmart

    CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the bestselling line so that you can give your kitchen a spring refresh.

  • The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30) 
  • The Pioneer Woman 20-piece food storage set, $20 (reduced from $22)
  • The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)
  • The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)
  • The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)

    • Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart 

    beautiful-by-drew-mixer.png
    Walmart

    Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover this spring with these clearance-priced essentials and appliances. Want even more sale-priced kitchen finds? Check out our article on the best Walmart kitchen deals.

  • Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer, $99 (reduced from $120)
  • Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $165 (reduced from $200)
  • Miroco milk frother, $35 (reduced from $47)
  • Hamilton Beach smoothie blender, $23 (reduced from $45)
  • Proctor Silex 4-quart slow cooker, $40 (reduced from $58)
  • GE opal nugget ice maker, $428 (reduced from $579) 

    • Best Walmart health and fitness deals

    walmart-echelon-sport-exercise-rower.jpg
    Walmart

    Get healthy this spring at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

  • Echelon Sport exercise rower, $497 (reduced from $597)
  • NordicTrack X 1100i smart treadmill with touchscreen, $1,099 (reduced from $1,872)
  • Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike, $128 (reduced from $348)

    • Best deals on baby and kids items at Walmart

    4moms-rockaroo.png
    Walmart

    Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now.

  • 4moms Rockaroo baby rocker, $100 (reduced from $170) 
  • Febfoxs baby monitor, $20 (reduced from $70)
  • Graco TrioGrow SnugLock car seat, $180 (reduced from $200)
  • Joymor folding bedside bassinet, $134 (reduced from $149)
  • Munchkin twisty mix and match sippy cup, $5 (reduced from $10)
  • Baby Jogger City Tour 2 double stroller, $337 (reduced from $450)
  • Storkcraft Horizon 5-in-1 convertible baby crib, $179 (reduced from $229)

    • Best Walmart home and patio deals

    walmart-patio-set-header.jpg
    Walmart

    Your spring home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.

  • Four-piece rattan patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
  • Three-piece sectional patio furniture set, $360 (reduced from $390)
  • Better Homes and Garden kid's outdoor wicker chair, $124 (reduced from $148)
  • Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, $220 (reduced from $393
  • Zinus 10 Bliss memory foam mattress, $328 (reduced from $549)
  • Ameriwood Home Dominic L desk with bookshelves, $82 (reduced from $119)
  • Shark EZ robot vacuum, $298 (reduced from $399)
  • Zinus Louis 3-piece dining set, $142 (reduced from $209)
  • Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer, $49 (reduced from $55)
  • Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $94 (reduced from $150)

    • Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190

    walmart-patio-set-header.jpg
    Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

    Looking to makeover your outdoor living space this spring? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $200. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

    Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5 inches by 25 inches by 31 inches), a loveseat with cushion (43.5 inches by 25 inches by 31 inches) and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35 inches by 18 inches by 17.5 inches). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

    Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

    Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

    $190 at Walmart

    Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

    Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $210 (reduced from $323)

    $210 at Walmart

    Pick up this adorable patio set from The Pioneer Woman

    The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set, Teal
    Walmart

    Are you looking for a new patio furniture set to make your garden come alive, without spending hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on something new? Walmart's gorgeous patio and garden collection from The Pioneer Woman has the answer for you with high-quality, affordable patio items that add country charm and vintage décor to your backyard. 

    The bright colors on this patio furniture from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart will make your yard the center of attention, and the high-quality material means the lightweight garden bistro set will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic backrests. The powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, and it can handle almost any weather.

    The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198

    $$198 at Walmart

    Kaylyn McKenna

    Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, tech, TVs, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

    First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:39 AM

