The best early Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now: Save on furniture, kitchen appliances and patio sets

Wayfair

You don't have to wait until Wayfair's biggest sale of the year to shop discounted prices on home essentials. You can score tons of early Way Day 2023 deals on Wayfair right now.

Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. The massive savings event includes slashed prices on furniture, kitchen appliances and more. Wayfair's Way Day savings event officially starts on Wednesday, April 26. However, the retailer has already rolled out a bunch of early Way Day deals, including up to 50% off furniture, appliances and decor to refresh your home for spring.

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best early Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now. These customer-loved items won't be on sale forever. Shop them now before they sell out.

Shop all of the early Way Day deals at Wayfair

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 (reduced $460)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set, $280 (reduced from $400)

Wayfair has early Way Day 2023 furniture deals for every room in your house. The online retailer has also slashed prices on top-rated kitchen appliances, vacuums and more from popular brands. Whether you're giving your bedding a spring upgrade or looking to replace a kitchen essential, you'll find what you need on sale at Wayfair now.

The CBS Essentials experts have scoured the popular home goods site and compiled Wayfair's best early Way Day deals to help you find the biggest discounts on top-rated furniture and kitchen appliances. These customer-loved items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Best early Way Day 2023 kitchen deals at Wayfair

Save up to 50% on tons of kitchen items right now at Wayfair. There are great deals on cookware, small appliances and mire. Here are our favorite deals.

Nutribullet personal blender: $100

Wayfair

This on-sale personal blender is perfect for making smoothies and shakes this summer. With a 1200-watt motor, pre-programmed pulse cycle and hands-free auto shut-off, this Nutribullet blender is a powerful kitchen gadget that can puree or blend even the toughest ingredients.

Right now it's 23% off ahead of the Wayfair Way Day sale.

Nutribullet personal blender, $100 (reduced from $130)

Cuisinart 5.5 Qt. 12-speed stand mixer: $200

Wayfair

This 12-speed Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It can be used for baking, making homemade pasta, ice cream, grinding up meats and more.

It comes with three accessories; a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Cuisinart 5.5 Qt. 12-speed stand mixer, $200 (reduced from $250)

Smeg 2-slice 50s style toaster: $200

Wayfair

Smeg homes appliances are beloved for their retro aesthetic and quality. Smeg products tends to be a bit pricey, but right now you can score this Smeg 2-slice 50's style toaster for 20% off on Wayfair.

Smeg 2-slice 50's style toaster, $200 (reduced from $250)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $152



Wayfair

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool summer nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $152 (reduced from $190)

Cuisinart countertop blender: $86

Wayfair

This blender-slash-food processor can do it all. The device boasts 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment, as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $86 (reduced from $180)

Oneida Avery 90-piece flatware set: $116

Wayfair

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware? This 4.6-star-rated service for 12 by Oneida is easy to stack in your kitchen utensil drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $116 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $100 (46% off)

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender: $42 (53% off)

Wayfair

This handy four-in-one kitchen tool comes with a whisk, a 32-ounce beaker and food processor/chopper cup attachments to help you easily make milkshakes, salsa, soup, baby food and more right from your own kitchen.

It's currently 53% off ahead of Way Day.

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender, $42 (reduced from $90)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $290 (36% off)

Vitamix

The Vitamix Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbuster deals at 36% off. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $450)

Best early Way Day 2023 large appliance deals at Wayfair

Save on refrigerators, dishwasher and more ahead of Way Day 2023.

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set: $1,894



Wayfair

This stackable washer and dryer set is 27% off for Way Day. It includes a large-capacity, 4.8-cubic-foot front-load washer and a massive 7.8-cubic-foot gas dryer.

The set has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair with reviewers praising the product's quality, durability and quick drying capabilities. The set is currently out of stock but we've seen this product restocked frequently. Check back soon!

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set, $1,894 (reduced from $2,598)

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher: $534

Wayfair

This stunning stainless-steel Samsung dishwasher features easy-to-use digital touch controls. It uses optimal cycle detection, an auto-cycle feature designed to make sure that your dishes are cleaned efficiently and effectively. The upper rack is height adjustable to accommodate dishes of different shapes and sizes.

Working from home? This Energy Star-certified dishwasher operates quietly.

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher, $534 (reduced from $649)

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub: $1,799

Wayfair

This Samsung smart fridge features multi-vent technology to keep a consistent temperature on every shelf for even cooling.

The 4.7-star side-by-side fridge is currently 23% off ahead of Way Day.

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (reduced from $2,332)

Best early Way Day 2023 deals on furniture at Wayfair

Shop the best early Way Day deals on furniture at Wayfair. It's a great time to pick up a new chair, couch, sectional, lounger and more -- whatever you need to make your living space cozy and comfortable this spring.

Arturs desk: $43

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new desk for studying or working from home, you won't want to miss this deal. This wood desk features a durable metal frame and two convenient shelves for storage. The best part? It's currently only $43.

Choose from four colors. Prices vary.

Arturs desk, $43 (reduced from $100)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $377 (55% off)

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 55% off. It comes in seven upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $377 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $400 (45% off)

Wayfair

This solid pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $400 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,780 (32% off)

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing and it's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of wood and features raised, molded panels for added dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,780 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $230 (50% off)

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space, with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $336

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in most rooms, sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and more.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It's on sale right now at Wayfair for 55% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $336 (reduced from $875)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $390 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable night's sleep this spring.

The best part is you can save up to 50% at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $390 (reduced from $899)

Velvet square arm sofa bed: $420



Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions. Find it in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," a Wayfair reviewer says. "It's comfortable and firm."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $420 (reduced from $570)

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper: $890

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa includes a full-size pull-out bed. The Serta-designed sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $980 (reduced from $1,230)

Best early Way Day 2023 patio deals at Wayfair

Save on patio furniture and sets now ahead of Way Day 2023.

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $280

Wayfair

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer. It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of trendy wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set, $280 (reduced from $400)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $930

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $930 (reduced from $950)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,600

Wayfair

This outdoor dining set is currently marked down at Wayfair. It includes eight chairs with cushions. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table has an umbrella hole, and the chairs are stackable.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,600 (reduced from $3,780)

