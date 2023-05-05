Is Walmart Plus right for you?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no better time to sign up for Walmart+. Subscribers to the shopping service will be given access to the Paramount+ streaming service at no extra cost and may get early access to the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Learn everything you need to know about Walmart's shopping subscription below.

Bundle Walmart+ and Paramount+: Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Walmart+ will save you money. A Walmart+ membership costs over $40 less than its major membership service competitor. Plus, your Walmart+ membership gets you discounts on gas, gives you access to exclusive sales during Walmart+ Weekend, Deals for Days and Black Friday.

Keep reading to learn all about the benefits of a Walmart+ membership.

Get special deals during the Walmart Deals for Days sale

Walmart just announced the date for its summer Deals for Days sale -- and a Walmart membership might get you early access to the best deals. The sale will kick off on June 20 at 7 p.m. EDT. Last year, Walmart offered some truly unbeatable deals during its winter Deals for Days sale and summer Walmart+ weekend, so we anticipate that you'll be able to score some incredible deals this June during the Walmart Deals for Days event. Already, Walmart is teasing deals on a Eufy robot vacuum, Harry Potter Lego set, Roku TV, Oculus VR headset, Chefman espresso maker and more.

During prior Walmart sales, Walmart+ members have gotten exclusive early access to deals before they were available to the general public. While Walmart has not confirmed if that will be the case during this sale, there is a good chance that Walmart+ members will get priority. In addition to early sale access, Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases, so you'll be able to get your new items ultra-fast.

Walmart+ is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime

Inflation strikes again: Amazon Prime membership rates went up in 2022. The cost of an annual Prime membership increased from $119 to $139. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99.

If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+. The service, which also offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

Another money-saving benefit: Walmart has lower minimums for free local grocery delivery than Amazon.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals.

Save money on gas with Walmart+

For some relief to your bank account, consider becoming a Walmart+ member for a discount on gas. Walmart+ members get 10 cents off of gas at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations nationwide. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started and save cash.

Walmart+ members can also enjoy member prices at Sam's Club fuel centers.

How do I sign up for Walmart+?

A Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals such as Walmart+ Weekend, Black Friday deals and prescription drug discounts.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. Just tap the button below to become a Walmart+ member.

