Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is coming in October. What we know about the holiday kickoff sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Shoppers who cleaned up well during Amazon Prime Day in July will be so happy to hear that Amazon is having another Prime Day-like sales event this October. Like last year's Prime Big Deal Days event, we expect plenty of great discounts across popular shopping categories, such as tech, home and more.

Read on to learn everything we know about Amazon's fall Prime Day so far. And be sure to check back regularly, as we will be updating this article as soon as we get more information on the big sales event.

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is basically like another Amazon Prime Day, but in the fall (the regular Prime Day occurs mid-July every year). Think of it as the unofficial start to the 2024 holiday shopping season, or Amazon's early version of Black Friday.

Like Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days lasts two days and features deals across a variety of the brand's shopping categories, including fitness, home, tech and much more. Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's second biggest sales event of the year (the first is Prime Day, of course), so we expect the deals to be among the best the retail giant has to offer.

When is Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Amazon has not announced when Prime Big Deal Days 2024 will be held.

Last year, the sale was held on Oct. 10-11, 2023. If Amazon keeps a similar timing, this year's sale could start as early as Oct. 8, 2024.

We will update this article as soon as we have the official dates for the big sale.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop during Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. Like Prime Day, the best deals at the Prime Big Deal Days sales event will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Don't have Prime? We highly encourage you to try the service (in our opinion, it's worth it). Amazon Prime is mega-popular for a reason -- not only do you get fast free shipping (two-day, one-day or even same-day shipping, depending on the products ordered), but you also get access to Prime Video, where you'll find a plethora of award-winning movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods and more.

If you've never tried Amazon Prime before, the retailer will likely offer you a 30-day free trial to test out the service (your trial offer may differ). And if you're a college student or a shopper between the ages of 18 and 24, you can try out Prime for six months free, then afterward pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month.

An Amazon Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you choose to pay annually (the monthly rate for that is about $11.50). But right now, Amazon is offering a special Prime deal: You can get three months of Prime for just $7.49.

Amazon's Labor Day sale is on now

Can't wait until mid-October to shop Amazon's best deals? Head over to the site now and you'll find some great discounts for Labor Day 2024. We've found a 50% off deal on a Roomba and a 44% off deal on Amazon's latest Echo Spot. There are also lots of markdowns on Dewalt tools and discounts of up to 45% off on popular kitchen, tech and home products, including 24% off the legendary KitchenAid stand mixer.