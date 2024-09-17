Amazon just announced the dates for Prime Big Deal Days 2024, its October Prime Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is having another Prime Day-like sales event this October, and the dates have finally been announced so we can get our shopping lists ready. Like last year's Prime Big Deal Days event, we expect plenty of great discounts across popular shopping categories such as tech, home and more.

Read on to learn everything we know about Amazon's fall Prime Day so far, like when it's happening.

What are Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is like another Amazon Prime Day, but in the fall. (The regular Prime Day occurs mid-July every year.) Think of it as the unofficial start to the 2024 holiday shopping season, or Amazon's early version of Black Friday.

Like Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days lasts two days and features deals across a variety of the brand's shopping categories, including fitness, home, tech and much more. Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's second biggest sales event of the year (the first is Prime Day, of course), so we expect the deals to be among the best the retail giant has to offer.

When is Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Amazon has announced that Prime Big Deal Days 2024 will be held on October 8 and 9, 2024.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop during Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. Like Prime Day, the best deals at the Prime Big Deal Days sales event will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Don't have Prime? We highly encourage you to try the service. In our opinion, Amazon Prime is worth it. Amazon Prime is popular for a reason -- not only do you get fast free shipping (two-day, one-day or even same-day shipping, depending on the products ordered), but you also get access to Prime Video, where you'll find a plethora of award-winning movies and TV shows, "Thursday Night Football," discounts at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh, free Kindle downloads and more.

If you've never tried Amazon Prime before, the retailer will likely offer you a 30-day free trial to test out the service (your trial offer may differ). And if you're a college student or a shopper between the ages of 18 and 24, you can try out Prime for six months free, then afterward pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month.

An Amazon Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you choose to pay annually (the monthly rate for that is about $11.50). But right now, Amazon is offering a special Prime deal: You can get three months of Prime for just $7.49.

What can you expect to be on sale during Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

If last year's sale is any indication, you'll find great deals on Christmas gifts and seasonal decor at Prime Big Deal Days 2024. Also expect to find deals on Halloween costumes, goods for your home, the hottest tech of 2024, viral faves and more.

Best early Prime Big Deal Days deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days isn't here yet, but there are already some great deals to shop at Amazon now. Check them out below.

JBL Tune Flex: 50% off

If you plan on taking calls while out and about, take the JBL Tune Flex buds with you. These sweat-proof and water-resistant headphones have everything you need for a smooth, hassle-free conversation when you leave the house.

These small but mighty buds use 12-millimeter drivers atop the same stick form factor as Apple AirPods, but they slide into your ears a bit more readily. They deliver loud, pumping bass and treble you can feel, as well as clear-sounding voices for calls and other types of media.

They do offer noise cancellation with two microphones to help improve how much sound is blocked out, with an ambient mode to let important sounds in. There's also the interesting "TalkThru" feature, which mutes everything in the background for you to take a call if you happen to need to jump on the phone.

They're equipped with four microphones, too, so no one has to keep asking you what you said again and again. The "VoiceAware" feature even lets you choose how much of your voice you hear in the buds, a feature rarely seen even in higher-priced options.

With a promised 32 hours of battery life, you can chat the day away. Just charge the buds up for 10 minutes to get two more hours of playtime.

These earbuds are currently just $50, reduced from $100.

2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11-inch Android tablet: 19% off

This tablet offers an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB of internal storage and a quad speaker system. It's able to handle multitasking with ease. It comes in a graphite or silver casing color. One of the things we love about Samsung tablets is that most have a microSD memory card slot built-in, so you can expand the storage capacity easily and whenever you choose.

This model offers a 7,040 mAh rechargeable battery, so it provides all-day battery life, as well as a quick-charge feature. It runs using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and measures 10.12 by 6.64 by 0.27 inches.

The 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11-inch Android tablet is currently $218, reduced from $270.

Bissell Little Green Machine upholstery cleaner: 19% off

The Bissell Little Green Machine was designed to tackle stains and small messes on all kinds of upholstery, ranging from car interiors to rugs. However, TikTokers have used it to clean larger surface areas, including upholstered bar stool chairs and couches.

The upholstery cleaner comes with a sample size of the cleaning solution, a crevice tool that makes it easy to spray the solution in tight areas and a tool that helps you clean out the hose after each use.

The Bissell Little Green Machine upholstery cleaner has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

"I love this vacuum," a reviewer says. "My apartment is fully carpeted and I have two dogs and about 50 plants and this machine has saved us time and money. I accidentally dropped wet dirt on the carpet and it saved it."

The Little Green Machine is currently $100, reduced from $124.

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (set of 2): Save 30%

These bestselling pillows feature a soft 250-thread count cover and are filled with a fluffy down alternative for luxurious comfort. They're available in queen and king sizes.

"I've never slept on something that feels so luxurious," an Amazon customer says. "My neck pain is gone. I look forward to going to bed and don't feel any back pain! It's truly the best pillow ever."

Be sure to apply the 30% off Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best price on these 4.3-star-rated pillows.

Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum: 40% off

This snail mucin serum is a CBS Essentials bestseller. Yes, it's made with the help of real snails.

The serum is formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate (aka snail mucin). Snail mucin offers a variety of skincare benefits, including reducing the appearance of fine lines, improving skin texture and restoring your skin barrier.

This serum has over 50,000 reviews and Amazon shoppers rate it 4.6 stars. It's a good option for people with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities as it is unscented.

This hydrating serum is designed to protect your skin from losing moisture. It's currently $15, reduced from $25.

PicassoTiles 100-piece magnet building set: 20% off + an extra 20% off coupon

Looking for a fun activity to keep children entertained? Check out this unbeatable deal on PicassoTiles. These clear magnetic 3D blocks can be used to build all kinds of fun creations.

"They are great for creative play with my toddler and I know we will be building and creating with them well into the future," a reviewer says. "These tiles are such a great value for the money and are great quality."

They are recommended for kids aged three and up. Right now, you can get a 100-piece set for $32, reduced from $60.

Looking for more Christmas gift ideas and deals at Amazon? Check out our coverage of the 2024 Amazon Toys We Love list, the retailer's picks of the hottest Christmas gifts this year.





Levoit air purifier: $30 off coupon

This air purifier with a HEPA filter comes in handy for wildfire season or allergies. It works for large rooms up to 1,800 square feet. You can control it from your phone and it comes in two colors.

This air purifier has a washable pre-filter to help the three-stage filtration system last longer. Its light sensor detects the brightness of your room and adjusts its display according to the light.

The Levoit air purifier is currently $160 after coupon, reduced from $190.

Levoit top-fill humidifier: 28% off

When cold-weather sickness hits, a humidifier is a great help for soothing dry throats and congestion.

This humidifier, meant for large rooms, runs up to 25 hours on low. It operates quietly and you can adjust the direction in which its mist comes out.

"The Classic 160 impresses with its quiet and efficient operation," an Amazon reviewer says. "The ultrasonic technology ensures a whisper-quiet experience, allowing me to enjoy the benefits of added humidity without any distracting noise. It has made a noticeable difference in maintaining a comfortable atmosphere, especially during dry seasons or in heated indoor spaces."

The 4.4-star-rated Levoit top-fill humidifier has an auto shut-off feature for safety and is currently $29, reduced from $40.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 robot vacuum and mop: Save 43%

This two-in-one robot packs all of the power of an iRobot Roomba vacuum and the iRobot Braava robot mop into one device. The Roomba Combo j5 robot vacuum can clean your carpets with a thorough four-stage system and iRobot's dirt detection technology. Then swap out the bin for the mopping pad attachment and let it go to work on your hardwood and tile floors.

"This product is life-changing," an Amazon reviewer says. "We searched long and hard for a robot vacuum before choosing this one. We have a golden retriever -- he sheds a lot. This sucks up his hair with ease and goes back over extra hairy, dirty spots.

Get it now at Amazon for just $300, reduced from $530.