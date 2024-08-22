Walmart+ is giving its members free Whoppers, discounts at Burger King

Walmart is giving its Walmart+ members free Whoppers from Burger King as the retailer looks to gain a leg up on rival program Amazon Prime.

Walmart on Thursday announced the launch of its partnership with the burger chain, marking the first time the retailer has offered its members a dining benefit.

Here's what now comes with Walmart+ membership: Beginning Thursday, members receive a 25% discount on every digital order they place at Burger King through the fast-food restaurant chain's app or website. Starting in September, members get a free Whopper once every three months, when they make any kind of purchase. Walmart+ members must link their memberships to a Burger King rewards account to access the discounts.

The decision to roll out the new perk was driven by "member insights" showing that members already dine at Burger King, and that the perk provides real value, the company said in a statement.

"The Burger King benefit helps members take advantage of savings on a dining solution they're already turning to when there aren't enough hours in the day," a Walmart spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch. "It's our way of helping make our members' hectic schedules a little easier on the wallet."

A Walmart+ membership costs $98 a year, compared with Amazon Prime's $139 price tag. Launched in 2020, 15 years after Prime was introduced, Walmart's membership program offer shoppers free shipping on online orders, access to Paramount+ and additional savings on trips through booking platform Expedia.

"We consistently strive to offer benefits that focus on our members, aligning with our commitment to deliver undeniable value and convenience," Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+ said in a statement Thursday. "We're confident our members will welcome the additional savings, and we're thrilled to collaborate with a trusted brand like Burger King to offer this benefit."

The new deal could also bring more customers to Burger King, as many Americans balk at the high cost of food and groceries. A number of fast-food restaurants have rolled out summer deals to try to win back cost-conscious consumers feeling the strain of inflation. For example, Burger King rival McDonald's launched a $5 value meal this summer to try to turn around a sales slump.