Walmart just increased its Walmart+ gas discount to fight high gas prices: Is it time to join?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart launched its subscriber service Walmart+ in 2020. Getty Images

Walmart is fighting inflation -- and trying to lure new customers -- by increasing its Walmart+ gas discount. Walmart+ subscribers can save 10 cents a gallon at a number of participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide.

The top products in this article:

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Amazon Prime membership (monthly), $14.99

The price of gas has skyrocketed this year, and there's no sign that prices are coming down any time soon. To give your wallet some relief, consider becoming a Walmart+ member for the discount on fuel -- especially if you have a participating station in your neighborhood.

Save money on gas with Walmart+

Enjoy member prices on gas with a Walmart+ membership. In April 2022, Walmart doubled Walmart+ members' gas savings, from five cents off every gallon to 10 cents off. The deal is good at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations. Simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started, and save cash. But wait, there's more: Walmart+ members are also eligible to fill up at Sam's Club fuel centers, and enjoy the special prices that are offered there to Sam's Club members.

Keep reading to learn more about the perks of a Walmart+ membership, as well as the advantages of an Amazon Prime membership -- and how you can join both today!

Walmart+ is less expensive than Amazon Prime

If you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+. The service, which also offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, costs $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. (Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, or $139 a year.)

With a Walmart+ membership, you can also get free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals (such as Black Friday deals, member-only PS5 restocks), savings on certain prescriptions -- and, yup, discounted gas prices.

If you'd like to test it out, Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Please note, though, that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Amazon Prime has advantages over Walmart+



Amazon Prime does do things that Walmart+ doesn't. Only Amazon Prime subscribers, for instance, get to enjoy everything that Prime Video has to offer, including Prime shows, such as "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." There are also shows and movies that debut on Prime every month that Prime subscribers can access at no additional cost.

Prime members also get deals at Amazon's own Whole Foods, including an extra 10% off in-store sale prices (excluding alcohol). Plus, there are special in-store Whole Foods deals marked with blue Prime member signs. And with Amazon Prime, you can opt to have your groceries and packages delivered not only to your garage, but inside your garage. Amazon will even give you a $20 credit to try the in-garage service. (A MyQ-compatible garage door is required.)

Amazon Prime's unique Prime Reading benefit, meanwhile, offers free access to more than 3,000 books and magazines for your Kindle. And don't forget about First Reads. Each month, Prime members get one free Kindle download of a yet-to-be-released title, chosen from a selection of editors' picks. Prefer music to books? Members get access to 2 million songs, plus thousands of stations and playlists, with Amazon Music Prime. And Prime Gaming offers free games and free in-game content to members. It also offers you a free subscription to a channel of your choice on the Amazon-owned Twitch.

Finally, there's the once-a-year Amazon Prime Day sale. The two-day sale event, which typically happens in the summer, offers Prime members deep discounts on Amazon-branded tech, fashion apparel, Instant Pots, air fryers and much more. This year, Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to be held in July 2022; the exact dates have yet to be announced.

Amazon Prime membership (monthly), $14.99

Related content from CBS Essentials: