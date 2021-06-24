These are the best sellers from Amazon Prime Day 2021

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Amazon Prime Day 2021 ended on Tuesday, and already, Amazon is crowing about its success. The two-day sales event drew large numbers of deal-hungry shoppers: Prime members purchased more than 250 million items worldwide between June 21 and June 22.

Amazon hasn't revealed its total haul from the event in terms of revenue. But it has revealed a list of the most popular items that people shopped for during Prime Day 2021. And the results are somewhat surprising.

One might expect the top Prime Day seller to be an Amazon-made gadget such as the Echo Dot or Ring video doorbell, or perhaps a discounted smart TV with Alexa built in. But in reality, the deals most Prime Day shoppers went wild over included dental products, small home appliances and a three-pack of apple cider vinegar gummies, instead.

The popular products below may no longer be available at their Prime Day prices, but many are still on sale. Here are the best sellers from Amazon Prime Day 2021, as reported by Amazon.

Waterpik Electric Water Flosser

Waterpik via Amazon

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser (WP-660), identified by Amazon as one of the best selling products in the U.S. this Prime Day, removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas. It features 10 pressure settings and a 22-ounce reservoir that holds 90 seconds of water capacity. The Waterpik is the only water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association seal of acceptance.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

Crest via Amazon

This kit from Crest, a worldwide best-seller during Prime Day 2021, includes 20 daily treatments and claims to whiten your teeth by 18 shades. These enamel-safe strips are designed to whiten like a professional-level whitening treatment, but are easy enough to apply yourself from the comfort of your own home.

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins by Goli Nutrition (3 pack)

Goli via Amazon

Prime Day is over, but you'll still get $3 off when you buy this three-pack of Goli apple cider vinegar gummies from Amazon, another worldwide Prime Day fave. These vegan, gluten-free gummies claim to aide in digestion, clear skin troubles and provide an energy boost.

Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Orgain via Amazon

This chocolate-flavored, plant-based protein powder is still on sale for more than 45% off. Mix it with water, milk or your favorite shake for a nutritious boost. This U.S. best-seller can even be used for baking.

23andMe Health DNA Test

23andMe via Amazon

This at-home DNA testing kit tells you what region of the world your ancestors are from, and shows you how your genetics can influence your health. After submitting a sample of your DNA (via spit), you'll receive data detailing your chances of developing certain health conditions and if you're a carrier for certain inherited conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

This U.S. Prime Day 2021 hit normally retails for $199.

iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum

iRobot via Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 692's three-step cleaning system loosens, lifts and suctions dirt, dust and debris from your home. Cleanings can be scheduled using the iRobot Home app or a compatible voice assistant such as Alexa.

This iRobot Roomba model, a U.S. and worldwide best-seller, is on sale right now for $20 off.

Instant Pot Duo Plus pressure cooker

Instant Pot via Amazon

Instant Pots were a hot item with U.S. shoppers during Amazon Prime Day 2021. This model, the most popular of Amazon's Prime Day deals, serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer.

Keurig K-Slim coffee maker

Keurig via Amazon

This space-saving coffee maker was a big hit with worldwide shoppers during Amazon Prime Day 2021. It's less than 5-inches wide, so it won't clutter your kitchen counter. But it's still large enough to hold a 46-ounce reservoir that lets you brew up to four cups of coffee before refilling. Makes 8-ounce, 10-ounce and 12-ounce cups.