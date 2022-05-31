When is Walmart+ Weekend? What you need to know about Walmart's own Prime Day-like sale
Walmart is throwing a weekend-long sales event exclusively for Walmart+ members. If you needed a reason to sign up for Walmart+, this sale is it. The Amazon Prime Day-like deals event will feature slashed prices on must-have products including electronics, apparel, toys, home goods, home appliances and more. There will even be a PS5 restock.
Top product in this article:
Walmart+ subscription, $12.95 per month
What is Walmart+ Weekend?
Walmart+ Weekend is Walmart's Prime Day-like online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members.
During Walmart+ Weekend, only Walmart+ members can access Walmart's deepest discounts on Shark vacuums, Gateway laptops, playhouses, Michael Kors handbags, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and more. Plus, only Walmart+ members will have access to Walmart's PlayStation 5 restock on Thursday.
Customers who sign up for Walmart+ in a Walmart store during Walmart+ Weekend will receive a $20 promo code off their next online purchase.
How do I sign up for Walmart+?
In addition to giving you access to Walmart+ Weekend and its deals, a Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals (such as Walmart+ Weekend, Black Friday deals and member-only PS5 restocks) and prescription drug discounts. Walmart+ members also save 10 cents per gallon on gas at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide.
Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks.
Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. That's less than a year of Amazon Prime.
Sign up to become a Walmart+ member below.
Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98
When is Walmart+ Weekend?
Mark your calendars: Walmart+ Weekend, the four-day-long event for Walmart+ members, will run from 12 p.m. PDT Thursday, June 2 to 4 p.m. PDT Sunday, June 5.
The Walmart+ event is online only. Deals are only available while supplies last.
Walmart+ Weekend is only accessible to Walmart+ members.
Want a sneak peek of what's going to be on sale? Tap the button below to preview the Walmart+ Weekend deals.
Related content from CBS Essentials:
- The next PS5 restock: What you need to know to finally score a PlayStation 5
- Best TVs to buy at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022: Deals on LG, Sony, Fire TV and more
- Big Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
- The best appliance deals at Best Buy's huge Memorial Day sale: Save big on Samsung and LG refrigerators, washers, dryers and more
- The best gifts for Dad on Father's Day 2022
- Special and unique Father's Day gift ideas Dad will love
- Should you switch to Walmart+ after the Amazon Prime price increase?
for more features.