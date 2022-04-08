American Express hack: Get paid to sign up for a Sam's Club membership and get lower gas prices too

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

We found a brilliant Sam's Club membership hack that will save you a lot of money on membership and gas. If you're not currently a Sam's Club member, the warehouse chain is offering a great deal right now -- you'll get a $45 Sam's Club e-gift card when you pay $45 for a new membership. That's like getting a Sam's Club membership for free.

And it gets even better for American Express card holders. If you use your Amex card to pay for your new Sam's Club membership, you can get a $25 statement credit. That's like getting paid to be a Sam's Club member. And it all comes with a tasty side of lower gas prices.

Top product in this article:

Sam's Club membership plus $45 e-gift card, $45

Favorite Sam's Club TV deal: 65" Samsung Q6-Series QLED 4K TV for $798 (expires April 10)

With gas prices spiking across the nation -- they're up nearly 50% from last year -- many Americans are (understandably) seeking new ways to save money at the pump. One increasingly popular way to save on gas is to get a membership to a warehouse store such as Sam's Club or Costco for access to the chain's discounted gas stations.

Sam's Club is offering new members one heck of a deal: When you sign up for a new $45 yearly membership, you'll get a $45 e-gift card to spend at Sam's Club. You'll need to wait up to four weeks for delivery of your welcome gift, though you can start using your new membership to save money on gas right away.

And if you're an American Express member, sign in to your account first and check your offers. Amex is currently offering cardholders a special Sam's Club deal: Use your Amex card to pay for your new Sam's Club membership, and you'll receive a $25 statement credit now through April 30. (Remember to opt into the offer before you buy your membership.)

Sam's Club membership (1 year) plus $45 e-gift card, $45

Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to gas stations that, on average, have lower prices than other local stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances. Some of our favorite deals at Sam's Club right now include a $30 pack of Cold Stone Creamery gift cards for just $21, this discounted $500 Disney gift card that can be used at Disney resorts, stores, cruise lines and more and this 65" Samsung Q6-Series QLED 4K TV for $798 (deal ends April 10).

Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain offers free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

Sam's Club membership deal: Get a $45 e-gift card free

Sam's Club

Sign up for Sam's Club and start saving money on gas right away. Plus, enjoy a $45 Sam's Club e-gift card when you sign up for an annual membership now. (Allow up to four weeks for e-gift card delivery.)

Sam's Club membership (1 year) plus $45 e-gift card, $45

Costco memberships are on sale, too: Save up to $20

Consumers pump gas at a Costco gasoline station in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

If there's no Sam's Club location convenient to you, Costco also has a deal for new members. The warehouse chain is offering a $10 Costco Cash card for new Gold Star Member signups, and a $20 Costco Cash card for new Executive Members. Note that you need to enroll in auto renewal to snag this deal.

Costco charges $60 annually for a Gold Star membership, and $120 annually for an Executive membership. (Executive Members earn an 2% annual reward on eligible purchases, up to $2,000.) Costco's deal doesn't add up to a free membership in the way the Sam's Club deal does, but a Costco membership is still an excellent way to save on gas, bulk grocery purchases, electronics items, travel, prescriptions and more.

Costco Gold Star membership (1 year) plus $10 gift card, $60

Related content from CBS Essentials: