CBS Mornings Deals: This tabletop fire pit is 33% off

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Sharper Image Tabletop Fire Pit

This tabletop fire pit does not require firewood. Instead, it can ignite with 70% or 91% isopropyl rubbing alcohol (not included). The flame can burn for up to 45 minutes. This set includes a tabletop fire pit base, a burn chamber and a snuffing lid. Get it now for 33% off.

Sharper Image Tabletop Fire Pit, $27 (regularly $37)

Mindscope Halloween Animated Inflatable Jabberin' Jack



This outdoor weather-proof inflatable pumpkin includes three character themes (spooky, traditional and funny). It self-inflates to over 5 feet tall. The projector located inside the pumpkin features 70 minutes of animations. Power cord and cable included. Get it now for 43% off.

Mindscope Halloween Animated Inflatable Jabberin' Jack, $40 (regularly $60)

ID Defender Large Premium Stamp 3-Pack Roller Kit

ID Defender is designed to help mask your personal information. A single stamp can cover six lines of text at a time. Each roller is suitable for approximately 1,600 uses. Each kit contains three large rollers. You can use ID Defender on bills, mail, packages, prescription bottles and more. It's on sale for 48% off at CBS Deals.

ID Defender Large Premium Stamp 3-Pack Roller Kit, $25 (regularly $48)

