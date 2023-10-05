Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: This tabletop fire pit is 33% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

screen-shot-2023-10-04-at-3-10-30-pm.png
Sharper Image

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Sharper Image Tabletop Fire Pit

screen-shot-2023-10-04-at-1-59-00-pm.png
Sharper Image via CBS Deals

This tabletop fire pit does not require firewood. Instead, it can ignite with 70% or 91% isopropyl rubbing alcohol (not included). The flame can burn for up to 45 minutes. This set includes a tabletop fire pit base, a burn chamber and a snuffing lid. Get it now for 33% off. 

Sharper Image Tabletop Fire Pit, $27 (regularly $37)

$27 at CBS Deals

Mindscope Halloween Animated Inflatable Jabberin' Jack

2023inflatablejackretailbox.jpg
Jabberin Jack via CBS Deals

This outdoor weather-proof inflatable pumpkin includes three character themes (spooky, traditional and funny). It self-inflates to over 5 feet tall. The projector located inside the pumpkin features 70 minutes of animations. Power cord and cable included. Get it now for 43% off. 

Mindscope Halloween Animated Inflatable Jabberin' Jack, $40 (regularly $60)

$40 at CBS Deals

ID Defender Large Premium Stamp 3-Pack Roller Kit

40866-av7.jpg
ID Defender via CBS Deals

ID Defender is designed to help mask your personal information. A single stamp can cover six lines of text at a time. Each roller is suitable for approximately 1,600 uses. Each kit contains three large rollers. You can use ID Defender on bills, mail, packages, prescription bottles and more. It's on sale for 48% off at CBS Deals. 

ID Defender Large Premium Stamp 3-Pack Roller Kit, $25 (regularly $48)

$25 at CBS Deals

More content from CBS Essentials


Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 9:46 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.