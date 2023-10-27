Watch CBS News
Walmart has tons of last-minute deals on Halloween Lego sets

By Kaylyn McKenna

Lego Halloween
Walmart

Embrace the Halloween spirit with your family through the engaging world of Lego. Whether it's for a special occasion or simply the spooky season, Lego offers an array of Halloween-themed sets that captivate both kids and adults alike. And the best part? Walmart is currently offering last-minute discounts on Halloween Lego sets. 

Discover an assortment of kid-friendly Halloween activity sets or delve into the thrilling realms inspired by your favorite Halloween horror stories. Unleash your creativity and immerse yourself in the world of Lego's Halloween wonder!

Best last-minute Halloween Lego deals at Walmart

Build haunted mansions, black cats and more for Halloween with these last-minute Walmart deals.

Lego Halloween cat and mouse building kit: $17 (save $6)

LEGO Halloween Cat & Mouse Building Kit
Walmart

This adorable cat and mouse lego set makes a fun Halloween weekend activity for the family. Plus, when you're done it can double as Halloween decor.

"I absolutely love this set. I love the little details, and colors. Quick build that I thoroughly enjoyed," a Walmart customer shares.

Recommended for ages 9 and up.

Why we like this lego set:

  • It includes 328 Lego pieces.
  • It comes with clear assembly directions.
  • It's a quick build that includes plenty of cute pumpkins.
$17 at Walmart

Lego Iconic: Build Halloween fun activity book: $8 (15% off)

Lego Iconic: Build Halloween Fun
Walmart

If you're looking for a fun Halloween craft to do with younger kids, this Halloween Lego activity book is a great choice. It includes stickers, Lego bricks and activity guides to help little ones build different Halloween-themed Lego creations.

Recommended for ages 5 to 8.

Why we like this lego set:

  • The book includes fun comics and stories for young readers.
  • You get over 45 stickers.
  • It includes everything needed to build a witch, pumpkin or bat.
$8 at Walmart

Lego BrickHeadz Frankenstein building set: $23 (save $7)

LEGO BrickHeadz Frankenstein
Walmart

Frankenstein fans will want to check this Lego set out. This building kit includes everything you need to build the iconic Frankenstein's monster for Halloween. The black and white figure comes with its own character ID and a sturdy base plate .

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Why we like this lego set:

  • The set includes 108 pieces.
  • It's easy to build.
  • It has a 4.7-star rating at Walmart.
$23 at Walmart

Lego Disney Haunted Mansion: $48 (save $6)

LEGO Mini Disney The Haunted Mansion
Walmart

If you're looking for a larger set, this 680-piece Haunted Mansion building set is a great choice for tweens, teens and adults. It's a great spooky season set for Disney fans.

The set features a miniature display model of Disney's The Haunted Mansion ride and an exclusive butler minifigure. The mansion includes paintings of the hitchhiking ghosts, Madame Leota and the grave keeper. 

Recommended for ages 12 and up

Why we like this lego set:

  • It includes fun details that Haunted Mansion fans will appreciate.
  • Part of the mansion's interior, including the dining room, is viewable from the back of the mansion.
  • It includes an exclusive mini figure.
$48 at Walmart

Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 2:52 PM

