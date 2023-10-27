The best fire pits to warm up your outdoor space for fall 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With temperatures dropping, now is the perfect time to invest in a backyard fire pit for those crisp fall nights. The experts at CBS Essentials have researched product features and scoured customer reviews to select the best fire pits for your outdoor space. Gather around, roast s'mores, and enjoy some tunes by one of the fire pits listed below.

When buying a fire pit, consider your preference for wood-burning, propane, or natural gas options. Wood-burning fire pits provide the traditional charm of a campfire with its sounds and scents. On the other hand, propane and natural gas options are more convenient-no need to haul logs or deal with ash cleanup. Unlike wood-burning fire pits, which emit substantial smoke, propane and natural gas fire pits can be safely used on an open porch with a roof overhead.

Before purchasing a fire pit, CBS Essentials recommends checking local city and county rules regarding fire pits and wood burning.

The best wood-burning fire pits in 2023

Have a classic campfire experience with a wood-burning fire pit.

Howland cast-iron wood-burning fire pit

This round, cast-iron fire pit comes in two sizes. The larger is pictured. Find this black, wood-burning fire pit at AllModern.

"[We] absolutely love this firepit," a reviewer says. "We had our first backyard fire pit gathering that weekend and no complaints. It holds about five logs at a time and is low enough to the ground that you really feel the heat coming off of it."

The fire pit typically retails for $286, but you can get it on sale now for $226.

What we like about the Howland cast iron wood-burning fire pit:

It's made with sturdy cast iron for even-heating and long-lasting durability.



Reviewers say that it is easy to put together with two people.

It can comfortably sit up to six people around it, according to reviewers.

Better Homes & Gardens wood-burning copper fire pit

Find this gorgeous copper wood-burning fire pit at Walmart. It comes with a spark cap, mesh cover, wood grate, protective cover and lid lifter.

It's currently on sale for $88 (regularly $199).

What we like about the Better Homes & Gardens wood-burning copper fire pit:

It features a gorgeous natural copper and black finish.



It comes with a protective cover.

At just over 26 pounds, it's a relatively lightweight option.

SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit

The SoloStove Yukon 2.0 is a smokeless fire pit, designed for outdoor family or group gatherings. Everyone can stay warm without coughing from any troublesome smoke, while spending some quality time together in the backyard.

The SoloStove Yukon 2.0 is on sale now for $450 (regularly $500).

"Solo Stove Fire pits are hands down the best for your money," a reviewer says. "I owned the 1.0 and switched to the 2.0 because of the removable dust pan for easier cleaning. Makes me enjoy the fires again knowing that I can clean up the ash quickly."

What we like about the SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit:

It features a removable ash pan.

SoloStove's signature 360-degree airflow system super-heats air to burn off smoke so you can enjoy the fire pit without getting the smell of smoke all over your clothes and hair.

It's made with durable stainless steel.

The best propane and natural gas fire pits in 2023

Make things easy on yourself with a propane or natural gas fire pit.

Latitude concrete natural gas outdoor fire pit table

This minimalist fire pit table accommodates both propane and natural gas. You can also find it in a charcoal finish and in a larger size. It's crafted with weather-resistant concrete and comes with lava rock filler.

"This table looks exactly as pictured," a reviewer says. "Very sleek modern design and is easy to light once you get the hang of it. Makes our outdoor space a warm, inviting area for guests."

What we like about the Latitude concrete natural gas outdoor fire pit table:

It arrives fully assembled.



The fire pit can be filled with the included lava rocks or glass beads.

It's rust-resistant.

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table



This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

The Orren Ellis Belle fire pit typically retails for $780, but it is on sale now for $660 at Wayfair.

What we like about the Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table:

No assembly is required.



It's available in two color options.

It is filled with lava rocks.

