Cool summer and fall nights are no reason to move the party inside. Invest in an outdoor patio heater to keep your outdoor festivities going. We've vetted the most promising models from Walmart, Amazon and Wayfair to bring you options that are top-rated and ready to keep your patio toasty.

When purchasing a heater, it's important to note its BTU rating. The higher the BTU rating of a patio heater, the higher the heat output. A common rule of thumb is that you'll want at least 20 BTUs per square foot of outdoor space you want to heat.

Large spaces will likely call for a stand heater. (Stand heaters require propane tanks, which you will need to purchase separately.) If you have a more intimate outdoor space, consider a smaller tabletop heater.

Ahead, the best patio heaters for cool summer and fall nights, according to Amazon reviewers.

Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater

This 4.5-star-rated heater has 47,000 BTUs of heat output and ignites with the push of a button. There's a knob to control the intensity of the heat. This heater automatically turns off if it tips over. Plus, it has built-in wheels so it's easy to move. Find it in four colors.

Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater, $89 (reduced from $192)

Miceli propane tabletop patio heater

Is a stand heater too much of a space commitment for you? Then try a tabletop one. This bronze tabletop heater with a propane tank inside has 9,500 BTUs of heat output. It automatically turns off when tipped over. It's small enough that you can easily take this little heater with you on road trips.

Miceli propane tabletop patio heater, $136 (reduced from $159)

Hiland quartz glass tube heater

This 40,000 BTU heater offers a high-end look. It shuts off when tipped over, and has wheels so you can easily move it around. Find it in five colors.

Hiland quartz glass tube heater, $160 (reduced from $499)

Electric tabletop patio heater

This 1,500-watt electric tabletop heater looks like a cool office lamp. It has a pull-string switch, plus auto shutoff and anti-tip protection for safety. It uses a halogen tube technology to heat your space.

Electric tabletop patio heater, $160

If you're willing to accept an opened-box model, you can save more than $50 on this heater at Wayfair.

Electric tabletop patio heater, $102 (reduced from $160)

Amazon Basics outdoor propane patio heater with wheels

This 46,000 BTU heater comes in a cool six colors, plus a powder-coated or stainless-steel finish. It has a one-touch ignition button and comes with a chain to secure it in place. It has an adjustable temperature knob and shuts off automatically when it tilts.

Amazon Basics outdoor propane patio heater with wheels, $135 (reduced from $148)

Fire King propane patio heater

This 48,000 BTU heater by Fire King offers a lot of heat for a relatively small amount of money. It has wheels for easy movement and turns on with the push of a button. It has a knob to adjust its temperature. And best of all, it's more than half off now at Wayfair.

Fire King propane patio heater, $120 (reduced from $250)

Mainstays propane outdoor patio heater

This heater offers 48,000 BTUs at an even more affordable price point. This heater has a brown powder-coat finish. It has wheels and an anti-tilt safety device. You can even set your drinks on the base.

Mainstays brown powder coat finish propane gas outdoor patio heater, $79 (reduced from $119)

