Viral TikTok kitchen gadgets: Social media is going crazy for the Balmuda steaming bread toaster

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Balmuda via Amazon

TikTokers frequently use the phrase "TikTok made me buy it," and it's not hard to see why. TikTok has become a social media destination for shopping, with users reviewing and demonstrating unusual and often genius products.

Many of these viral items come from Amazon. For consumers, it can be especially helpful to watch TikTokers unbox and use these gadgets before investing in them.

Finding all of TikTok's favorite kitchen gadgets can be time-consuming -- there are a lot of videos waiting for those who fall down the viral TikTok-product-shopping rabbit hole. We've sorted through hundreds of TikTok posts to find the best kitchen gadgets that have gone viral, so you don't have to. These products are all loved by reviewers and actual users -- if a product is all hype and doesn't work as advertised, it didn't make our list.

Below are the viral TikTok kitchen gadgets TikTok is loving right now.

Balmuda The Toaster steam oven

Balmuda Store via Amazon

Few have set Kitchen-Tok -- that's TikTok shorthand for kitchen TikTok -- on fire quite like like Emily Mariko. The Bay Area influencer's cooking videos have been going viral since 2021. Mariko also happens to have her finger on the pulse of the hottest kitchen gadget trends. Her followers took notice when she added a Balmuda toaster to her food prep rotation this year.

The 4.5-star rated kitchen gadget uses steam technology to toast bread. The steaming method is meant to perfectly toast your bread, without sacrificing the bread's inner moisture and flavor. It features four bread modes including sandwich, artisan, pizza and pastry. The device can also be used as a mini oven that reaches up to 450 degrees.

Balmuda The Toaster steam oven, $299

More viral TikTok kitchen gadgets

Discover even more social media-loved kitchen gadgets that you can get online at Amazon now. Many of these items are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Dreamfarm "Scizza"

Dreamfarm via Amazon

Have you ever heard of pizza scissors? In the words of TikToker @babiesofsteele, "who needs a pizza wheel when you can just cut it?" The TikToker blew commenters' minds with the "shear" genius idea.

Amazon offers a wide selection of pizza scissors. But don't get these confused with common kitchen shears. Pizza scissors frequently include some sort of serving component.

This pair of stainless-steel scissors designed to cut pizza is called the "Scizza." Rated 4.7 stars, it features a unique spatula shoe that acts as a pizza server. Its blades come apart for easy sharpening, and the entire Scizza is dishwasher-safe.

Dreamfarm "Scizza," $31 (regularly $35)

Zulay original milk frother

Zulay via Amazon

Remember the Dalgona coffee trend of 2020? That may have gone the way of sourdough starters and viral banana bread, but the milk frother used to make it is still a popular buy on Amazon -- coffee lovers can't get enough.

The handheld foam maker is battery-operated. It can whisk milk, coffee, tea, matcha, hot chocolate and more. The Zulay original milk frother comes in a wide variety of colors. It's also currently on sale.

Zulay original milk frother, $12 (regularly $19)

Trudeau toss and chop salad tongs

Trudeau Store via Amazon

TikToker @Paigeejenna calls these toss-and-chop salad tongs a "game changer." Her followers agree. One TikTok user even commented that the salad chopper changed their life.

Trudeau toss-and-chop salad tongs feature stainless-steel blades with micro-serrated edges. The salad chopper's unique tong shape helps to lift and chop greens and vegetables. This game-changing, 4.6-star-rated kitchen gadget is on sale on Amazon right now.

Trudeau toss and chop salad tongs, $19 (regularly $25)

Simple Modern classic insulated tumbler

Simple Modern via Amazon

This insulated tumbler isn't exactly a gadget, but the kitchen item is popular across the country, thanks to popular TikTok influencer @Tinx.

Tinx (real name Christina Najjar) has said that she owns multiple versions of this tumbler, raving that the Simple Modern product keeps your beverage "the same temperature for 24 hours."

This sleek-looking water bottle is double-walled and vacuum-insulated. It comes with a straw lid for cold beverages and a flip lid that you can use for hot drinks. The tumbler comes in a variety of colors and patterns as well as sizes.

Simple Modern classic insulated tumbler, $24

Related content from CBS Essentials: