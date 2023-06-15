Viral TikTok kitchen gadgets: Social media is going crazy for the Balmuda steaming bread toaster
TikTokers frequently use the phrase "TikTok made me buy it," and it's not hard to see why. TikTok has become a social media destination for shopping, with users reviewing and demonstrating unusual and often genius products.
Many of these viral items come from Amazon. For consumers, it can be especially helpful to watch TikTokers unbox and use these gadgets before investing in them.
Finding all of TikTok's favorite kitchen gadgets can be time-consuming -- there are a lot of videos waiting for those who fall down the viral TikTok-product-shopping rabbit hole. We've sorted through hundreds of TikTok posts to find the best kitchen gadgets that have gone viral, so you don't have to. These products are all loved by reviewers and actual users -- if a product is all hype and doesn't work as advertised, it didn't make our list.
Below are the viral TikTok kitchen gadgets TikTok is loving right now.
Balmuda The Toaster steam oven
Few have set Kitchen-Tok -- that's TikTok shorthand for kitchen TikTok -- on fire quite like like Emily Mariko. The Bay Area influencer's cooking videos have been going viral since 2021. Mariko also happens to have her finger on the pulse of the hottest kitchen gadget trends. Her followers took notice when she added a Balmuda toaster to her food prep rotation this year.
The 4.5-star rated kitchen gadget uses steam technology to toast bread. The steaming method is meant to perfectly toast your bread, without sacrificing the bread's inner moisture and flavor. It features four bread modes including sandwich, artisan, pizza and pastry. The device can also be used as a mini oven that reaches up to 450 degrees.
Balmuda The Toaster steam oven, $299
More viral TikTok kitchen gadgets
Discover even more social media-loved kitchen gadgets that you can get online at Amazon now. Many of these items are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Dreamfarm "Scizza"
Have you ever heard of pizza scissors? In the words of TikToker @babiesofsteele, "who needs a pizza wheel when you can just cut it?" The TikToker blew commenters' minds with the "shear" genius idea.
@babiesofsteele Reply to @rikent4 PIZZA SCISSORS FOREVER #foodtok ♬ original sound - Meredith Steele
Amazon offers a wide selection of pizza scissors. But don't get these confused with common kitchen shears. Pizza scissors frequently include some sort of serving component.
This pair of stainless-steel scissors designed to cut pizza is called the "Scizza." Rated 4.7 stars, it features a unique spatula shoe that acts as a pizza server. Its blades come apart for easy sharpening, and the entire Scizza is dishwasher-safe.
Dreamfarm "Scizza," $31 (regularly $35)
Zulay original milk frother
Remember the Dalgona coffee trend of 2020? That may have gone the way of sourdough starters and viral banana bread, but the milk frother used to make it is still a popular buy on Amazon -- coffee lovers can't get enough.
@yescoffeenodecaf Froth. Your. Milk. #yescoffeenodecaf #yescoffeeclub #milkfrother #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves #icedlatte #coffeelover #coffeeaddict #coffeetime ♬ heavy in my mind - Jurk
The handheld foam maker is battery-operated. It can whisk milk, coffee, tea, matcha, hot chocolate and more. The Zulay original milk frother comes in a wide variety of colors. It's also currently on sale.
Zulay original milk frother, $12 (regularly $19)
Trudeau toss and chop salad tongs
TikToker @Paigeejenna calls these toss-and-chop salad tongs a "game changer." Her followers agree. One TikTok user even commented that the salad chopper changed their life.
@paigeejenna these are... a game changer (linked in my bio under food) #salad #stepbystep #foryou #saladrecipe #healthy #healthyrecipe #kitchentool #kitchenhacks ♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] - Elliot Van Coup
Trudeau toss-and-chop salad tongs feature stainless-steel blades with micro-serrated edges. The salad chopper's unique tong shape helps to lift and chop greens and vegetables. This game-changing, 4.6-star-rated kitchen gadget is on sale on Amazon right now.
Trudeau toss and chop salad tongs, $19 (regularly $25)
Simple Modern classic insulated tumbler
This insulated tumbler isn't exactly a gadget, but the kitchen item is popular across the country, thanks to popular TikTok influencer @Tinx.
Tinx (real name Christina Najjar) has said that she owns multiple versions of this tumbler, raving that the Simple Modern product keeps your beverage "the same temperature for 24 hours."
@dearmedia *Adds Simple Modern tumblers to cart* 💦👏 @tinx #simplemodern #hydrationation #fyp #selfcare #theskinnyconfidential #dearmedia ♬ BORN FOR THIS - Foxxi
This sleek-looking water bottle is double-walled and vacuum-insulated. It comes with a straw lid for cold beverages and a flip lid that you can use for hot drinks. The tumbler comes in a variety of colors and patterns as well as sizes.
Simple Modern classic insulated tumbler, $24
