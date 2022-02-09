The best February 2022 deals at Amazon to shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the mood to score a great deal, there are some amazing February sale finds available at Amazon right now.

The featured Amazon deals for February 2022 include a big Valentine's Day sale on Amazon devices. You can save as much as 50% on all sorts of Amazon tech right now, including:

And that's only the beginning of the deals. Amazon has February sales on bed sheets, sales on KN95 masks, sales on Valentine's Day candy, sales on premium beauty skincare, sales on Kindle book titles and so much more. It's not just no-name junk on sale -- we're talking about quality gear from trusted brands such as Vitamix, JBL and Apple. We've reviewed all the deals and curated our favorite February 2022 Amazon sale finds below.

Save $60 on your Amazon Prime membership

You may have heard the bad news: The price of Amazon Prime subscriptions is going up. Effective February 18 for new members and effective March 25 for existing members, the cost of an annual Prime Membership will rise from $119 to $139. The cost of a monthly membership, meanwhile, will jump from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month.

If you're a monthly Amazon Prime member, now is the perfect time to switch to a yearly plan and lock in the $119 rate until 2023. You'll save more than $60 paying up front, rather then spreading your payment throughout the year.

If you've got an annual subscription already, there's a money-saving hack for you too: Amazon Prime gift subscriptions. Just buy a gift subscription for yourself, and redeem it when your current subscription expires. (Note: You'll need to turn auto-renew off first.)

Amazon Prime gift membership (1 year), $119

Blink Mini home security camera: $25

These tiny indoor security cameras will send a notification to your phone whenever motion is detected, so you can keep an eye on your stuff while traveling or sleeping. Find them on sale for $25 each, or $55 for a pack of three.

Blink Mini home security camera, $25 (regularly $35)

Blink Mini home security camera (3 pack), $55 (regularly $85)

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: $149

Save $50 on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service. Get more than 150 personalized genetic reports, plus health insights and ancestry information.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, $149 (reduced from $199)

Fire TV Stick 4K: $30

This Amazon streamer has a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and you can speak to its Alexa voice remote that also controls your TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $30 (reduced from $50)

Only need HD-quality streaming? The less-expensive Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale right now at Amazon. It includes an Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which lacks TV controls.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 (reduced from $30)





Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: $55

Standard and kids Amazon Fire tablets are up to 50% off right now at Amazon. Consider the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, available in both 32 GB and 64 GB storage sizes. It's 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and hands-free with Alexa. Pay $15 more for a model without lockscreen ads.

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet (32GB, ad supported), $55 (reduced from $110)

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet (32GB, without ads), $70 (reduced from $125)

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade: $379



If you're looking to invest in a professional-grade blender, you don't want to miss this deal. The Vitamix 5200 has a speed-control dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend and a seven-year full warranty.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, $379 (reduced from $550)

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set: $107



This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $107 (regularly $144)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $243

Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $243 (reduced from $274)

Apple AirPods Pro: $175

Right now at Amazon you can score a huge discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $150 (reduced from $179)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $148

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $148 (reduced from $260)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $50

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)

V-shaped face masks: $14

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $14 (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is a CBS Essentials fan favorite. And it's currently available for just $30, one of the lowest prices we've seen, after applying Amazon's $5 "Date Night Hair" coupon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $30 after coupon (reduced from $60)

