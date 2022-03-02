Watch CBS News

Get $10 free money to spend at Amazon with this Amazon gift card deal

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

woman online shopping
This Amazon gift card deal is on for a limited time only, so take advantage now. Getty Images

Have you ever used an Amazon gift card? Well, right now, if you reload that Amazon gift card (whether you bought it yourself or received it as a gift) with $100, Amazon will add a $10 bonus to your gift card balance. That's right -- it's pretty much like getting free money.

Even if you don't have an Amazon gift card, this deal is so good you may want to buy a small one, and then top it off with a $100 reload to claim your $10 of free Amazon spending money. (What should you spend your gift card on? Check out these top March deals at Amazon for inspiration.)

This special $10 deal is a limited-time offer, so take full advantage at Amazon now before it ends.

amazon gift card
Amazon

Reload your Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free. Note that this offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

