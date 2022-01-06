CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for a bargain, or received a Walmart gift card over the holidays, you may be wondering what some of the best deals at Walmart are right now. Luckily there are plenty of great January deals available on tech, skincare, fashion and more.

Click the link below to find everything that's on sale at Walmart now.

Or, just keep going and let us do the work for you. Below, the top January deals at Walmart to shop right now.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

If facial sunscreens always seem to trigger breakouts, this dermatologist-recommended SPF 46 sunscreen is a strong option. It's oil-free and includes ingredients aimed at calming sensitive skin prone to acne, rosacea and discoloration. Plus, EltaMD's UV Clear never leaves an unsightly white cast. If you're a fan, this is your time to stock up, as it's currently only $29 at Walmart.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $29 (reduced from $37)

55" TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV

TCL Roku smart TVs are praised by reviewers because they have a great picture, they're easy to use and they're relatively inexpensive.

55" TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $319 (regularly $600)

Apple AirPods Pro: $197

The Apple AirPods Pro offer noise cancellation, are sweat- and water-resistant and come with a MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)

PlayStation 5 console: $499

The Sony PlayStation 5 features near instant load times for installed PS5 games, high frame rate gameplay (120 fps) for compatible games, a wireless haptic controller with built-in microphone and 4K graphics.

We put a "check stock now" button below so you can check and see if you can catch a surprise PS5 restock today. (PS5 availability is online only.)

PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $499

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag: $96



This versatile crossbody bag has gold-chain detailing and a generous 9-inch width.

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag, $96 (reduced from $328)

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen: $153

This 30-piece play food set has everything your cooking-obsessed kiddo could want. The KidKraft play kitchen includes interactive features such as clicking and turning knobs, appliance doors that open and close, realistic burners, a working chalkboard and more.

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen, $153 (regularly $200)

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum: $159

The Samsung Jet 60 cordless stick vacuum features a removable battery, a five-layer filtration system, a high capacity dust bin and a long-reach crevice tool.

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum, $159 (regularly $299)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $299

This Shark vacuum can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $299 (regularly $499)

