2 skiers killed, 1 rescued after Utah avalanche

Two skiers were killed and a third was rescued following an avalanche Thursday in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City that occurred after several days of spring snowstorms, authorities said.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake confirmed to CBS News on Thursday afternoon that two of the skiers died in the avalanche and a third was rescued. No further details were immediately provided, and the names of the victims were not released.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera had earlier reported that the rescued skier had dug himself out of the snow, was rescued by midday and taken to a hospital.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter carries rescuers from Hidden Valley Park on May 9, 2024, in Sandy, Utah. One skier was rescued and two were killed following an avalanche in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City. The slide happened after several days of spring snowstorms. Rick Bowmer / AP

A rescue team responded just after 10 a.m. to an avalanche reported near Lone Peak in the Wasatch Range southeast of Salt Lake City, Rivera said.

Crews were initially unable to search for the other two because of the conditions on the mountain, and needed to do mitigation work to make it safe, Rivera disclosed.

Rivera said she believed the man who was rescued was the one who called for help. Officers were speaking with him at the hospital to get more information about what happened, the sheriff said.

The skiers hiked into the area Thursday morning, she said.

Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center said about 2.5 feet of heavy, wet snow fell in the area in the past three days.

The skiers would have had to have been very experienced to even be in the "very serious terrain," he said.